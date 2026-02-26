Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Clarifies Position On Armenia's Possible Invitation To WUF13

2026-02-26 02:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. There is currently no information regarding Azerbaijan inviting Armenia to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during his visit to the“Mother's Cry” monument on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

“The event will follow its established format, and invitations will be issued according to the outlined procedures. At the same time, a Leaders' Summit will be organized for the first time within the framework of the event. Naturally, not all world leaders will participate. Countries that require support in this direction have been invited. I have no information regarding Armenia's invitation to WUF,” the minister noted.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026. The forum is being held as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.

