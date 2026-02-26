Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Viral Sangeet Pic Sets Internet Ablaze Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding

A viral photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda walking hand-in-hand at their Sangeet in Udaipur has taken over social media. Though unconfirmed, the glimpse has intensified excitement around their wedding

A much-discussed photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda from their Sangeet ceremony is currently circulating online. In the image, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand, smiling warmly as they make what appears to be a graceful entry at the function. While the authenticity of the picture has not been independently verified, it has already sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

Rashmika is seen wearing a shimmering silver fusion outfit with intricate embellishments, blending traditional and contemporary elements effortlessly. Vijay, complementing her look, opted for a black kurta adorned with subtle silver sequin detailing. Even without official confirmation from the couple, this single frame has managed to dominate fan pages and wedding discussions across platforms.

According to reports by Cinema Express, the Sangeet was far from a formal affair; it transformed into a lively celebration filled with dance, laughter, and emotional moments. The evening's playlist was reportedly curated with a personal touch, featuring songs from the couple's own films that fans strongly associate with their on-screen chemistry.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade - films that significantly shaped their pairing - were played during the festivities. Songs like“Inkem Inkem” and“Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa” added to the nostalgic mood, encouraging guests to join in energetic performances. The atmosphere reportedly felt intimate despite the grandeur, as friends and family danced alongside the soon-to-be-married couple.

One of the liveliest moments of the evening reportedly came when“Peelings” from Pushpa: The Rise filled the venue, instantly pulling guests to the dance floor. The celebratory vibe only intensified as the crowd cheered and danced together.

Adding a romantic highlight to the night, Rashmika is said to have dedicated a performance to Vijay on the song“Angaaron” from the same franchise, leaving him visibly touched.

Before the Sangeet, the couple had already shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony on Instagram Stories, offering fans a peek into their pre-wedding rituals in Udaipur. Among those reportedly attending the celebrations were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The couple has tied the knot today in two traditional ceremonies, honouring customs from both families - marking the beginning of a new chapter in their much-loved journey together.