403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ogilvy Singapore Names Shirley Tay As New CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE – Ogilvy Group Singapore has appointed Shirley Tay as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2026.
In this critical leadership role, Tay will be responsible for the streamlined business operations of the group's agency brands in the market, which include Ogilvy Singapore and Grey Singapore. While each brand will remain distinct and serve their respective clients independently, Tay will work closely with leaders across both agency brands to leverage their collective strengths and diverse capabilities.
“Shirley is a brilliant, powerful leader who is deeply committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients. She lives our belief in borderless creativity and I am sure she will leverage the full width of talent and expertise, across Ogilvy and Grey, to drive growth and success for our clients in Singapore," said Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy Group ASEAN.
“I'm privileged to take on this responsibility. My focus will be on nurturing the distinct strengths and rich legacies that both Ogilvy and Grey have established in Singapore, while driving collaboration and innovation to deliver world-class creativity and business impact for our clients,” said Tay.
Tay first joined Ogilvy Singapore in 2000 and rose to become managing director of advertising, where she led campaigns for clients including Singapore Tourism Board, Health Promotion Board, BMW Asia, and NEA. In 2015, she set up a regional hub for ZOO Group, an Australia-based digital creative agency, building the business from the ground up and delivering innovative, data-driven solutions for clients such as Unilever, Coty, and Lien Foundation.
She later served as CEO of Young & Rubicam Singapore, leading the agency through a period of strategic change, before returning to Ogilvy in 2019.
Most recently, as chief client officer of Ogilvy Singapore, Shirley has driven strategic excellence and creative innovation for many of the agency's largest clients, including Changi Airport Group, HSBC, Prudential, Decathlon, Japan Airlines, and Nestlé.
Kunal Jeswani will continue in his role as CEO, Ogilvy Group ASEAN, and remains fully committed to the growth and success of the business and clients in Singapore, the agency added in a statement.
In this critical leadership role, Tay will be responsible for the streamlined business operations of the group's agency brands in the market, which include Ogilvy Singapore and Grey Singapore. While each brand will remain distinct and serve their respective clients independently, Tay will work closely with leaders across both agency brands to leverage their collective strengths and diverse capabilities.
“Shirley is a brilliant, powerful leader who is deeply committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients. She lives our belief in borderless creativity and I am sure she will leverage the full width of talent and expertise, across Ogilvy and Grey, to drive growth and success for our clients in Singapore," said Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy Group ASEAN.
“I'm privileged to take on this responsibility. My focus will be on nurturing the distinct strengths and rich legacies that both Ogilvy and Grey have established in Singapore, while driving collaboration and innovation to deliver world-class creativity and business impact for our clients,” said Tay.
Tay first joined Ogilvy Singapore in 2000 and rose to become managing director of advertising, where she led campaigns for clients including Singapore Tourism Board, Health Promotion Board, BMW Asia, and NEA. In 2015, she set up a regional hub for ZOO Group, an Australia-based digital creative agency, building the business from the ground up and delivering innovative, data-driven solutions for clients such as Unilever, Coty, and Lien Foundation.
She later served as CEO of Young & Rubicam Singapore, leading the agency through a period of strategic change, before returning to Ogilvy in 2019.
Most recently, as chief client officer of Ogilvy Singapore, Shirley has driven strategic excellence and creative innovation for many of the agency's largest clients, including Changi Airport Group, HSBC, Prudential, Decathlon, Japan Airlines, and Nestlé.
Kunal Jeswani will continue in his role as CEO, Ogilvy Group ASEAN, and remains fully committed to the growth and success of the business and clients in Singapore, the agency added in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment