NCERT Removes Social Science Book After Criticism Over 'Corruption In Judiciary' Chapter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's NCERT has issued an apology and withdrawn its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook over a chapter that mentioned 'corruption in the judiciary' and invoked criticism from authorities.

Calling it "inappropriate textual material and error of judgement", the educational organisation set up by the Indian government, said the content had "inadvertently crept into Chapter No 4, entitled 'The Role of Judiciary in our Society' (pages 125-142)".

The textbook - Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II - is now set to be withdraw from distribution and was taken off from the NCERT's website hours after the Supreme Court expressed its "ire" over the chapter's content, claiming it was "defamatory" and an "affront" to the integrity of the legal system.

The defamatory content in question was text which mentioned that judges are also bound to a code of conduct and that portals like the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System exist where Indian citizens can lodge, track, and appeal grievances related to central and state government service delivery.

It further added that the portal had received over 1,600 complaints between 2017 and 2021, local media reported.

The chapter also contained information about how the Parliament holds authority to impeach judges in cases of serious misconduct. It explained to students that corruption may affect access to justice, particularly for disadvantaged sections of society and highlighted efforts to improve transparency.

The textbook prior to this one mentioned the role and structure of the judiciary but did not highlight the corruption area.

SC's response

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, initiated legal proceedings against the matter, calling these statements in the chapter "objectionable".

As per local media, the Chief Justice issued a warning, saying that“nobody on earth will be allowed to defame the judiciary and taint its integrity".

The Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) also made a similar observation and directed that the distribution of the book be kept on strict hold until further orders.

NCERT apology

Meanwhile, NCERT clarified that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights.

"The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter," the statement said.

NCERT reiterated that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students.

"There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body. As part of its continuous review process, NCERT remains open to constructive feedback. And hence, the same shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority, as necessary, and would be made available to students of Class 8 accordingly on the commencement of academic session 2026-27," the statement added.

The chapter will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities before being made available to students for the 2026-27 academic session.

