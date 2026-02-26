Pea, Hemp, Soy & Quinoa Drive Protein Supplements Market To USD 37.10 Billion By 2030.
According to Arizton research, the protein supplements market, valued at USD 29.98 billion in 2024, is set to reach USD 37.10 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.61%. Growth is fueled by rising demand for plant-based proteins, functional and clean-label formulations, and convenient formats like powders, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages, creating high-value opportunities for manufacturers and investors to tap into premium, differentiated, and sustainable product segments.
Explore the Full Market Insights:
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 37.10 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 29.98 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 3.61%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Product Form, Source Types, Application, Distribution Channel, Gender, And Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa
Gummies, Bars, Cookies & More: Personalized Functional Protein on the Rise
The global protein supplements market is growing rapidly, fueled by increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles. Protein is now available in RTD shakes, chewable gummies, fortified bars, cookies, chips, and even ice creams, offering convenient, on-the-go options for everyday consumption. A key trend driving growth is personalized functional nutrition, with blends tailored to individual health goals, dietary preferences, and fitness routines. Brands like Gainful and Optimum Nutrition are leading this shift with customizable blends, seasonal flavors, and subscription models that strengthen long-term consumer engagement. Innovation, convenience, and lifestyle-oriented branding, amplified by social media and influencer culture, are transforming protein into an essential part of holistic wellness.
Key Market Moves in the Global Protein Market
Danone Protein Shake Launch (May 2025): Danone introduced a new protein shake under its Oikos brand, targeting consumers and users of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, aiming to capture a share of the USD 7 billion protein shake market.
Glanbia Acquisition (April 2024): Glanbia agreed to acquire Flavor Producers from Aroma Holding Company, with an initial payment of USD 300 million plus additional deferred consideration.
Brands Capitalize on Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Sensitivities with Plant-Based Proteins
The global protein supplements market is witnessing a significant shift toward plant-based proteins, driven by rising consumer demand for allergen-free, lactose-free, and sustainable options. Traditionally dominated by dairy-derived whey and casein, the market now embraces protein sources like pea, soy, rice, hemp, chia, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds, appealing not only to vegans and vegetarians but also to flexitarians and health-conscious consumers.
Brands like Garden of Life, Origin Nutrition, and MuscleBlaze are leading with hypoallergenic, probiotic-fortified, and clean-label formulations, highlighting eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing. This trend underscores the rising preference for digestive-friendly, sustainable, and nutritionally complete protein solutions, making plant-based supplements a key growth segment.
Brands Embrace Short, Clear Ingredients with Organic and Non-GMO Certifications
The global protein supplements market is shifting strongly toward clean-label products as consumers seek transparency, trust, and simple nutrition. Clean-label products use natural, recognizable ingredients and avoid artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, chemical preservatives, GMOs, and common allergens like gluten and soy. The trend is driven by demand for minimally processed, whole-food-based proteins from plant or responsibly sourced animal sources. Companies are responding by creating products with short, clear ingredient lists and certifications such as USDA Organic, Non-GMO, or Certified Vegan. As clean-label expectations grow, this shift is driving innovation, shaping purchasing decisions, and fueling market growth worldwide.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Key Company Profiles
Amway
Abbott
Glanbia
Nestlé
Herbalife
Dymatize Enterprises
GNC
Other Prominent Company Profiles
Iovate Health Sciences International
Bright Lifecare
THG
Vitaco
BellRing Brands
MusclePharm
CytoSport
Quest Nutrition
Bloom
Raw Organic Whey
Weider Global Nutrition
NOW Foods
Nutra Holdings
WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION
Naked Nutrition
Melaleuca
True Nutrition
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product Form
Protein Powders
Ready-to-Drink Beverages
Protein Bars
Others
Source Types
Animal-based
Plant-based
Others
Application
Functional
Non-functional
Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Online
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Gender
Male
Female
Segmentation by Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
APAC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Europe
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs
Global Probiotics Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
Global Protein Alternatives Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
How big is the global protein supplements market?
What is the growth rate of the global protein supplements market?
What are the significant trends in the protein supplements industry?
Which region dominates the global protein supplements market share?
Who are the key players in the global protein supplements market?
Why Arizton
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment