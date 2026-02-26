Pea, Hemp, Soy & Quinoa Drive Protein Supplements Market To USD 37.10 Billion By 2030.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 25, 2026 6:45 am - Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

According to Arizton research, the protein supplements market, valued at USD 29.98 billion in 2024, is set to reach USD 37.10 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.61%. Growth is fueled by rising demand for plant-based proteins, functional and clean-label formulations, and convenient formats like powders, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages, creating high-value opportunities for manufacturers and investors to tap into premium, differentiated, and sustainable product segments.



Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 37.10 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 29.98 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.61%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Form, Source Types, Application, Distribution Channel, Gender, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa



Gummies, Bars, Cookies & More: Personalized Functional Protein on the Rise

The global protein supplements market is growing rapidly, fueled by increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles. Protein is now available in RTD shakes, chewable gummies, fortified bars, cookies, chips, and even ice creams, offering convenient, on-the-go options for everyday consumption. A key trend driving growth is personalized functional nutrition, with blends tailored to individual health goals, dietary preferences, and fitness routines. Brands like Gainful and Optimum Nutrition are leading this shift with customizable blends, seasonal flavors, and subscription models that strengthen long-term consumer engagement. Innovation, convenience, and lifestyle-oriented branding, amplified by social media and influencer culture, are transforming protein into an essential part of holistic wellness.

Key Market Moves in the Global Protein Market

Danone Protein Shake Launch (May 2025): Danone introduced a new protein shake under its Oikos brand, targeting consumers and users of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, aiming to capture a share of the USD 7 billion protein shake market.

Glanbia Acquisition (April 2024): Glanbia agreed to acquire Flavor Producers from Aroma Holding Company, with an initial payment of USD 300 million plus additional deferred consideration.



Brands Capitalize on Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Sensitivities with Plant-Based Proteins

The global protein supplements market is witnessing a significant shift toward plant-based proteins, driven by rising consumer demand for allergen-free, lactose-free, and sustainable options. Traditionally dominated by dairy-derived whey and casein, the market now embraces protein sources like pea, soy, rice, hemp, chia, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds, appealing not only to vegans and vegetarians but also to flexitarians and health-conscious consumers.

Brands like Garden of Life, Origin Nutrition, and MuscleBlaze are leading with hypoallergenic, probiotic-fortified, and clean-label formulations, highlighting eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing. This trend underscores the rising preference for digestive-friendly, sustainable, and nutritionally complete protein solutions, making plant-based supplements a key growth segment.



Brands Embrace Short, Clear Ingredients with Organic and Non-GMO Certifications

The global protein supplements market is shifting strongly toward clean-label products as consumers seek transparency, trust, and simple nutrition. Clean-label products use natural, recognizable ingredients and avoid artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, chemical preservatives, GMOs, and common allergens like gluten and soy. The trend is driven by demand for minimally processed, whole-food-based proteins from plant or responsibly sourced animal sources. Companies are responding by creating products with short, clear ingredient lists and certifications such as USDA Organic, Non-GMO, or Certified Vegan. As clean-label expectations grow, this shift is driving innovation, shaping purchasing decisions, and fueling market growth worldwide.



Key Company Profiles

Amway

Abbott

Glanbia

Nestlé

Herbalife

Dymatize Enterprises

GNC

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Iovate Health Sciences International

Bright Lifecare

THG

Vitaco

BellRing Brands

MusclePharm

CytoSport

Quest Nutrition

Bloom

Raw Organic Whey

Weider Global Nutrition

NOW Foods

Nutra Holdings

WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION

Naked Nutrition

Melaleuca

True Nutrition

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Form

Protein Powders

Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Protein Bars

Others

Source Types

Animal-based

Plant-based

Others

Application

Functional

Non-functional

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Gender

Male

Female

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



