Idorsia Reports Strong 2025 Results With QUVIVIQ Sales More Than Doubling Further Sales Growth Ahead With Multiple Pipeline Catalysts In 2026
|US GAAP results
|Full Year
|Fourth Quarter
|in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|221
|113
|48
|60
|Operating expenses
|(268)
|(351)
|(106)
|(140)
|Operating income (loss)
|(33)
|(232)
|(56)
|(78)
|Net income (loss)
|(112)
|(264)
|(78)
|(84)
|Basic & diluted EPS
|(0.52)
|(1.45)
|(0.31)
|(0.45)
|Basic & diluted weighted average number of shares
|214.7
|182.4
|248.3
|188.3
Net revenue of CHF 221 million in 2025 resulted from product sales (CHF 134 million), product sales to partners (CHF 7 million), and contract revenues (CHF 79 million). This compares to net revenue of CHF 113 million in 2024 as a result of QUVIVIQ product sales (CHF 61 million), product sales to partners (CHF 47 million), and contract revenue (CHF 5 million).
US GAAP operating expenses of CHF 268 million in 2025 and CHF 351 million in 2024 were impacted by a one-off gain of CHF 90 million (Viatris deal amendment) in 2025 and CHF 125 million (Viatris deal) in 2024, respectively. Excluding these one-off gains, US GAAP operating expenses for 2025 decreased by CHF 83 million, mainly driven by R&D expenses of CHF 102 million decreasing by CHF 42 million compared to 2024 (CHF 144 million), and SG&A expenses of CHF 221 million decreasing by CHF 52 million compared to 2024 (CHF 273 million).
US GAAP net loss in 2025 amounted to CHF 112 million compared to CHF 264 million (net loss) in 2024. The reduced net loss in 2025 was primarily driven by revenue growth and lower operating expenses as a result of an operational restructuring initiated in Q4 2024.
The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.52 (basic and diluted) in 2025, compared to a net loss per share of CHF 1.45 (basic and diluted) in 2024.
|Non-GAAP* measures
|Full Year
|Fourth Quarter
|in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|214
|113
|47
|60
|Operating expenses
|(328)
|(427)
|(96)
|(121)
|Operating income (loss)
|(100)
|(308)
|(47)
|(60)
|Net income (loss)
|(118)
|(330)
|(54)
|(73)
|Basic and diluted EPS
|(0.55)
|(1.81)
|(0.22)
|(0.39)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
|214.7
|182.4
|248.3
|188.3
* Idorsia measures, reports, and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance.
Non-GAAP net loss in 2025 amounted to CHF 118 million; the difference versus US GAAP net income was mainly driven by the one-off gain from the amendment of the Viatris deal (CHF 90 million), depreciation and amortization (CHF 17 million), share-based compensation (CHF 6 m), impairment charges (CHF 3 m), restructuring charges (CHF 3 m), accretion and issuance cost amortization (CHF 16 m) and a debt extinguishment loss related to the debt restructuring (CHF 37 million).
The non-GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.55 (basic and diluted) in 2025, compared to a net loss per share of CHF 1.81 (basic and diluted) in 2024.
Liquidity and indebtedness
Liquidity on December 31, 2025, amounted to CHF 89 million. This amount does not include the remaining CHF 80 million available under the new money facility (term loan).
|(in CHF millions)
|Dec 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Liquidity
|Cash and cash equivalents
|89
|64
|106
|Total liquidity*
|89
|64
|106
|Indebtedness
|Convertible loan
|335
|335
|335
|Convertible bonds
|49
|49
|797
|Debt notes**
|753
|753
|-
|Term loan
|18
|13
|-
|Other financial debt
|187
|186
|189
|Total indebtedness
|1,342
|1,336
|1,321
*rounding differences may occur
** The debt notes issued by Idorsia Investments SARL in exchange for convertible bonds are senior secured with the shares in Idorsia Investments SARL. The A Notes only benefit from a limited and subordinated Swiss-law governed guarantee by Idorsia Ltd.
Human Resources
Idorsia reduced more than 200 positions worldwide in 2025, bringing the total number of permanent employees to 487 (2024: 689).
Annual Report
Idorsia's Annual Report 2025 – consisting of the Business Report, Governance Report, Compensation Report, Sustainability Report, and Financial Report, is available at .
Note to Shareholders
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2025, will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Registered shareholders with voting rights individually or jointly representing at least 0.5% of the share capital of the company, being entitled to add items to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders, are invited to send in proposals, if any, to Idorsia Ltd, attention Corporate Secretary, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil, to arrive no later than March 22, 2026. Any proposal received after the deadline will be disregarded.
In order to vote at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by April 27, 2026, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.
Results Day Center
Investor community: To make your job easier, we provide all relevant documentation via the Results Day Center on our corporate website: .
Events
- First Quarter 2026 Financial Results reporting on April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2026 Half-Year 2026 Financial Results reporting on July 30, 2026
Notes to the editor
About Idorsia
The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQTM (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).
For further information, please contact
George Thampy
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
... –... –
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
