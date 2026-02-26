Zinc Market Set To Hit USD 44.73 Billion By 2033, Driven By Infrastructure Growth And Rising Industrial Demand SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Zinc Market is expanding due to strong demand from construction, automotive, galvanization, and battery applications, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 3.11 billion in 2025E to USD 5.37 billion by 2033.

Austin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zinc Market size was valued at USD 26.95 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 44.73 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2026–2033).

The rise is mostly attributable to the rapidly expanding automotive, electronics, and construction industries as well as developments in zinc alloys and compounds that allow for effective and sustainable applications globally.









The U.S. Zinc Market is projected to grow from USD 3.11 Billion in 2025E to USD 5.37 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.11%.

Growing demand in automotive, construction and renewable energy sectors along with shift toward high-performance alloys and focus on sustainable, corrosion resistant materials will propel growth.

Rising Infrastructure and Automotive Demand for Corrosion-resistant Materials Augment Market Growth Globally

The main factors propelling the growth of the zinc market are increasing automobile manufacturing and infrastructural development. Demand is rising for long-lasting, corrosion-resistant, and effective materials for industrial, electrical, and construction applications. This is driving demand, and advancements in battery and renewable energy technologies are also driving consumption. Performance, sustainability, and flexibility are being driven by innovation in zinc alloys, coatings, and specialty compounds, which also makes it possible for increased market penetration and long-term growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Metal held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 as there is extensive industrial usage such as galvanization, die casting and construction among others. Oxide is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.21% powered by discoveries in batteries and chemicals plus advances in coatings.

By Form

Ingot dominated with a 39.62% share in 2025 due to its high levels of availability in bulk, transportability ease, and direct employment into manufacturing processes for construction, automotive and industrial. Powder is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.89% driven by niche industrial applications such as coatings, alloys and additive manufacturing.

By Application

Galvanization accounted for the highest market share of 46.13% in 2025 as it helps in the protection from corrosive elements for construction, automotive and industrial equipment. Batteries segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.05% propelled by the increase of renewable power sources, electric cars and mobility tools.

By End-Use Industry

Construction held the largest share of 43.58% in 2025 as zinc is widely used for galvanization, structural alloys and as a protective coating in infrastructure projects. Automotive is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.74% due to electric car production, rising safety requirements and demand for corrosion-resistant lightweight parts.

Regional Insights:

Due to industrialization, which has resulted in enormous demand in the automotive and construction industries, as well as its remarkable growth rate, the Asia-Pacific zinc market dominated with a 48.62% market share in 2025. In China, India, Japan, and South Korea, zinc-based alloys, die casting, and galvanization are widely accepted and competitively dominate the market.

North America is the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 8.07% and is contributing to rise in demand for Zinc owing to growth in automotive industry, renewable energy, and batteries globally.

Key Players:



Glencore

Hindustan Zinc Limited

Nyrstar

Teck Resources

Zijin Mining Group

Vedanta Limited

Southern Copper Corporation

Korea Zinc

Boliden Group

Hudbay Minerals

Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Company Limited

MMG Limited

Industrias Peñoles

Volcan Compañía Minera

New Century Resources

Minera San Cristóbal

China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech

Grupo México

Southern Peru Copper Corporation China National Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Corporation (CNMC)

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Glencore upgraded its smelter at Port Pirie in South Australia by improving the furnaces, acid plant, fume handling, wastewater treatment and refinery flues. This enhances the efficacy of operations, promotes the production of lead, copper, silver and gold one shift at a time and allows for a shift toward alloys including antimony and bismuth for renewables, electronics and defense.

In October 2025, Hindustan Zinc launched a fleet of 40 Electric Vehicle (EV) bulkers at its Debari smelter in Udaipur, India. The EVs transport calcine a by-product of the roasting process to the Chittorgarh zinc-lead smelter.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



OPERATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you understand the number of operational mines, smelters, and refineries by region, along with production capacity share by company and geography to evaluate supply concentration, capacity utilization trends, and regional output dominance.

ENERGY INTENSITY & PROCESS EFFICIENCY INDEX – helps you assess energy consumption per ton of zinc produced and the adoption rate of advanced or sustainable manufacturing processes to measure cost efficiency, operational optimization, and decarbonization progress.

RECYCLING CONTRIBUTION & CIRCULAR ECONOMY PERFORMANCE – helps you analyze the share of zinc production derived from recycled sources, carbon footprint reduction achieved through recycling and alloy innovations, and improvements in smelting energy efficiency to determine sustainability positioning.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE & WASTE MANAGEMENT SCORE – helps you evaluate waste management statistics, emissions control performance, and adherence to environmental regulations across key producing regions to gauge regulatory risk exposure and ESG alignment.

PRODUCT INNOVATION & SPECIALTY ALLOY PENETRATION RATE – helps you track the number of new product launches annually, share of high performance and eco-friendly zinc products, and adoption of advanced zinc-based materials or coatings in industrial applications to identify value added growth opportunities. SUPPLY RISK & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION EXPANSION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover infrastructure dependency, regional production risks, and adoption trends in construction, automotive, galvanizing, and specialty applications to assess long term demand stability and investment attractiveness.

