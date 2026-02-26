Rashmika Mandanna Performs 'Angaaron' From Pushpa 2 At Sangeet For Vijay Deverakonda: Report

Rashmika Mandanna delivered a special performance for Vijay, choosing the song Angaaron from her 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also starred Allu Arjun.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married in a lavish ceremony today. During the ongoing festivities, a story says that the bride dedicated a unique dance performance to the husband, leaving him stunned. The celebrations began with a Sangeet ceremony on February 24, which rapidly became one of the wedding's highlights.

According to News18, Rashmika gave a special performance for Vijay, picking the song Angaaron from her 2024 hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Allu Arjun. Those who watched the performance characterised it as a poignant homage to her future spouse.

The pair, who have kept their love quiet for years, are celebrating with their closest relatives and friends in Udaipur for four days. Their wedding is slated for today, followed by a lavish celebration in Hyderabad on March 4.

The song, which had grown popularity since its publication, took on fresh significance at the Sangeet. According to the report, it was undoubtedly one of the highlight moments among the evening's many performances.

The newlyweds made an impressive entry to the event, coming hand in hand. The venue was adorned with giant banners and posters showing their images, giving the celebration a more personal touch.

Vijay's mother presented Rashmika with traditional ancestral bangles, creating an emotional moment. The gesture was symbolic, reflecting the reunion of the two families throughout the festivities.

The guest list was limited to close friends and family. Directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, as well as actresses Ashika Ranganath, Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma, were spotted arriving at the celebrations.

Throughout the evening, guests experienced moments of music, laughing, and friendship, reflecting the wedding's intimate atmosphere. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed their romance, confirming their wedding preparations last weekend and revealing their official couple name: VIROSH. The announcement was welcomed with enthusiasm from both fans and industry colleagues.