The Software Fix For Drone Drift: How SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Is Targeting Reliability At Scale

SPARC AI has upgraded its Overwatch platform to continuously optimize drone telemetry using machine learning, reducing targeting and navigation drift without new hardware

The system learns each drone's bias patterns through calibration and ongoing operational data, tightening performance across platforms and environments over time A newly formed U.S. subsidiary and prior tactical phone deployment position the company to pursue defense procurement pathways in GPS-denied environments

As militaries and commercial operators increasingly deploy low-cost drones at scale, a recurring challenge has emerged: consistency. Inexpensive platforms can be fielded quickly and economically, but sensor variability, telemetry noise, and navigation drift often limit precision and repeatability. Replacing hardware with higher-grade components increases cost, weight, and power consumption, ultimately eroding the very advantages that make low-cost drones attractive in the first place.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is positioning its software as a solution to that trade-off. In February, the company announced an upgraded release of SPARC AI Overwatch, a software intelligence layer designed to continuously optimize drone telemetry streams using machine learning...

