“They Don't Even Hide It” Prestianni Blasts UEFA After Ban Appeal Rejected Before Real Madrid Clash

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has lashed out at UEFA after his appeal against a provisional ban was rejected, ruling him out of the Champions League play‐off second leg against Real Madrid. The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation into discriminatory abuse, following accusations from Vinicius Junior.

UEFA handed Prestianni a one‐game suspension based on evidence already collected. If the ban is upheld, he faces a minimum ten‐match suspension. Despite traveling with his teammates to Madrid and training on Tuesday night, Benfica's appeal was dismissed on Wednesday, according to Diario AS.

Social media fury

Prestianni expressed his anger on social media, quote‐tweeting a post that accused UEFA of bias in favor of Real Madrid. The original tweet claimed,“They ban Prestianni without proof and don't sanction Valverde with obvious proof. It's infuriating, they are the biggest mafia on the Earth.”

Adding his own words, Prestianni wrote:“Throwing a punch without the ball, you can do it, you can see it and no sanction. Sanctioning without proof, you can do it, you can see it. Now they're not even hiding it a little bit with Real. It's embarrassing.”

The controversy stems from the first leg of the tie, when Real Madrid's Fede Valverde was seen striking Samuel Dahl with a closed fist. Benfica reported the incident to UEFA for violent conduct, but the governing body chose not to act. Valverde remains available for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benfica president Rui Costa has also voiced frustration over UEFA's lack of action on Valverde, adding to the perception of unequal treatment.