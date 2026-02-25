Get Discount Celtic Woman 2026 Tickets Online Deals With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Celtic Woman unveils A New Era in 2026-fresh harmonies, stunning Irish soul! Spring tour starts March 4 Providence (Veterans Memorial Auditorium), Boston Orpheum (Mar 5), New Brunswick State Theatre (Mar 6), Wilkes-Barre Kirby Center (Mar 8), Glenside Keswick (Mar 17), Tysons Capital One Hall (Mar 18) & more. Grab discount tickets online at CapitalCityTickets-promo CITY10 for extra savings on magical live shows!"Celtic Woman enchants with their A New Era tour in 2026! Spring North American run starts March 4 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium (Providence, RI), then Orpheum Theatre (Boston, Mar 5), State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, Mar 6), F.M. Kirby Center (Wilkes-Barre, Mar 8), Keswick Theatre (Glenside, Mar 17), Capital One Hall (Tysons, VA, Mar 18), American Music Theatre (Lancaster, PA, Mar 13-14), and more through spring.

GRAMMY-nominated Irish sensation Celtic Woman returns in 2026 with their all-new show A New Era! Featuring stunning harmonies, uplifting music, fresh orchestrations, dynamic staging, and a contemporary spark honoring Ireland's rich heritage, the ensemble-Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O'Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new member Caitríona Sherlock-brings enchanting vocals, fiddle, pipes, and dance to North American theaters and halls this spring.

The A New Era Spring Tour 2026 kicks off March 4, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence, RI, and continues through late spring with stops across the US and Canada. Expect magical performances blending traditional Celtic sounds with modern flair-perfect for fans of Irish music, choral elegance, and feel-good live experiences.

For those seeking discount Celtic Woman tickets 2026, the secondary market delivers excellent value. CapitalCityTickets offers some of the cheapest online deals -often lower than primary sellers for orchestra, mezzanine, or balcony seats in these beautiful venues. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant extra savings, making it effortless to grab affordable tickets for this uplifting tour before prices rise or shows sell out.

Why CapitalCityTickets for Celtic Woman Tickets?



Low-cost pricing on all sections, including premium views.

Promo code CITY10 for additional discounts.

100% guaranteed authentic tickets with fast, secure delivery. Wide selection for high-demand East Coast and Midwest stops.

Visit CapitalCityTickets, search "Celtic Woman," select your date, and apply CITY10 to save. Act fast-spring tours book up quickly!

A New Era Spring Tour 2026 Dates (Key Highlights)



March 4, 2026 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The Vets)

March 5, 2026 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

March 6, 2026 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

March 8, 2026 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

March 10, 2026 – Sandler Centre (likely Virginia Beach or similar; venue TBA/details on site)

March 12, 2026 – The Palace Theatre (likely Greensburg, PA or Waterbury, CT; check official)

March 13-14, 2026 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

March 15, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount - Huntington

March 17, 2026 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

March 18, 2026 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

March 19, 2026 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts (or similar) (Additional dates continue into April/May across US/Canada, including potential Midwest/Southern stops; full routing on celticwoman/tour-dates.)

For the complete list, presale info, and ticket links, visit celticwoman/tour-dates or Ticketmaster.

Immerse yourself in Celtic Woman's timeless magic in 2026-secure your discount tickets online today at CapitalCityTickets and use promo code CITY10 for unbeatable savings. Stunning voices, Irish soul, and pure inspiration await-get yours now!