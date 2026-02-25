Bumblebee Inc Strengthens BIM Training Presence In Coimbatore Eyes Expansion To Chennai And Trichy

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Students and instructor at Bumblebee Inc's BIM training center in Coimbatore, engaged in hands-on Revit and BIM software training using industry-grade workstations displaying detailed 3D building models."Bumblebee Inc, Coimbatore's leading BIM training institute, announces expansion of its Revit Architecture, Revit MEP, Core BIM and BIM Vantage programs across Tamil Nadu. With hands-on training, certified mentors and placement support for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Architecture students, the institute now eyes expansion into Chennai and Trichy to meet growing industry demand.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu - Feb 25, 2026 - Bumblebee Inc, a leading BIM training institute in Coimbatore, has announced the expansion of its industry-focused Building Information Modeling (BIM) programs to meet the growing demand for skilled BIM professionals across Tamil Nadu.

Known for its hands-on, project-based approach, Bumblebee Inc offers specialized BIM courses for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering and Architecture students. The institute provides training in Revit Architecture, Revit MEP, Core BIM, BIM Vantage and advanced software tools aligned with real-time industry standards.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements,” said a spokesperson from Bumblebee Inc.“With increasing adoption of BIM in construction and infrastructure projects, students need practical exposure and structured training to become job-ready.”

Over the past year, Bumblebee Inc has witnessed rising enrolments from students across Tamil Nadu, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for BIM training in Coimbatore.

Following strong local growth, the institute is now preparing to expand its presence into Chennai and Trichy, enabling more students to access high-quality BIM education and placement-oriented training programs.

With certified mentors, live project exposure and career guidance support, Bumblebee Inc continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted BIM training provider in the region.

