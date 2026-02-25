Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide


2026-02-25 07:06:03

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

According to AzerNEWS, the post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."

AzerNews

