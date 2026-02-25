First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide

According to AzerNEWS , the post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."

