First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
According to AzerNEWS, the post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."
