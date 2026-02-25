RALLIANT INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation Into Ralliant Corporation On Behalf Of Ralliant Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Ralliant and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant” or the“Company”) (NYSE:RAL) on behalf of Ralliant stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ralliant has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 4, 2026, Ralliant reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, revealing a“$1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the Test & Measurement segment, mainly driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business.” On this news, the price of Ralliant shares declined by $17.89 per share, or approximately 31.8%, from $56.28 per share on February 4, 2026 to close at $38.39 on February 4, 2026.



