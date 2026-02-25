Rodeo Realty's Jimmy Heckenberg Presents A Remodeled Mulholland Estates Home European Design Meets Resort-Style Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Top Rodeo Realty Agent of LA, Jimmy Heckenberg proudly presents 14132 Beresford Road, a stunning grand residence set behind the gates of the exclusive Mulholland Estates. This exceptional estate combines timeless European architecture with resort-style living and is now vacant, fully remodeled, and available for immediate showings.

From its commanding facade featuring stone detailing, a columned entry, and meticulously manicured grounds, to sweeping lawns and breathtaking hillside views, the home stands as one of the community's most impressive offerings. Inside, soaring ceilings and light-filled interiors highlight elegant proportions and a refined, neutral palette.

The formal living room is designed for both comfort and entertaining, boasting expansive windows, French doors opening to the pool terrace, a stately fireplace, and a sleek wet bar. The remodeled kitchen blends style and function with Caesarstone counters, designer glass tile backsplash, a Viking 8-burner range, built-in oven and steamer, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and a generous breakfast area overlooking the gardens.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan features four bedrooms upstairs, including a dramatic primary suite with dual walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a sitting lounge, and a two-sided fireplace. A fifth bedroom is located downstairs, while a versatile bonus room provides the option for a sixth bedroom, gym, or creative space. Additional highlights include a professional recording studio, recreation room with direct garage access, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

The private backyard is a true retreat, complete with pool, spa, gazebo, lush landscaping, and an expansive lawn, offering an ideal setting for relaxation and entertaining.

This residence represents a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully remodeled estate in one of Los Angeles' most prestigious guard-gated communities.