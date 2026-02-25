Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. To Attend Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase And The Prospectors & Developers Association Of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that Grant GlasierVice President Marketing, Project Development and Government Affairs, will present at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM (ET). Western will be presenting on Day 2 of the event as part of the uranium track.

The Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase is a premier gathering of leading mining companies, institutional investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders held in advance of the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention.

Mr. Glasier's presentation will provide an update on Western's strategic initiatives, recent project developments, and the Company's role in helping meet growing demand for secure uranium and vanadium supply amid strengthening nuclear energy policies and increasing focus on critical mineral supply chains.

Following the showcase, Western will attend PDAC 2026, taking place March 1–4, 2026, widely recognized as the world's premier mining and mineral exploration convention. The Company invites shareholders, investors, and conference attendees to connect with Western's management team at Booth #2841.

PDAC provides an important platform for engagement with industry peers, investors, and strategic partners, while highlighting Western's ongoing progress in advancing its uranium and vanadium portfolio in support of North American energy security.

Management looks forward to meeting with stakeholders throughout the week.

Event Details

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase

Venue: Omni King Edward Hotel

Date: February 27, 2026

Registration:

PDAC 2026 Convention

Venue: Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building

Date: March 1–4, 2026

Registration:



Both events will be held in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is developing high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Mustang Mineral Processing Plant is being licensed and developed for mined material recovery and will incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier

President and CEO

970-864-2125

...

Grant Glasier

Vice President Marketing, Project Development and Government Affairs

303- 808-3306

...