PYPL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Paypal Holdings, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By April 20, 2026

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 25, 2025 through February 2, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period the Company created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal's optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal's Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant James Alexander Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management.

On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, disclosing disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout and the withdrawal of its 2027 financial targets provided one year before. PayPal allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors, competition, and“'operational and deployment issues' across all regions.” PayPal also revealed the transition of its CEO, defendant James Alexander Chriss.

On the same day, the Company issued a second press release, announcing the appointment of“Enrique Lores as President and CEO,... succeed[ing] Alex Chriss.” The release noted that“[w]hile some progress has been made in a number of areas over the last two years, the pace of change and execution was not in line with the Board's expectations.” Interim CEO Jamie Miller also stated that“we were too optimistic about how quickly we could drive change and customer adoption across a massive global user base.” On these news, the price of PayPal shares declined by $10.63 per share, or approximately 20.32%, from $52.33 per share on February 2, 2026 to close at $41.70 on February 3, 2026.

What Should I Do?

