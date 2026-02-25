Rodeo Realty's Jimmy Heckenberg Presents 18221 Windsor Dr A Modern Mediterranean Estate Redefining Luxury Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Top agent of LA, Jimmy Heckenberg proudly presents 18221 Windsor Dr, the finest residence in the neighborhood-an exceptional modern Mediterranean estate that redefines luxury through scale, design, and presence. Offering approximately 5,980 square feet of impeccably curated living space, this extraordinary property features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, delivering a seamless blend of architectural elegance and contemporary sophistication.

From the moment of arrival, the home's commanding front elevation and expansive statement driveway create a dramatic and unforgettable first impression. Refined architectural lines and a grand entry sequence set the tone for the elevated living experience that unfolds within.

At the heart of the residence, a showpiece chef's kitchen anchors the main living space. Designed for both culinary excellence and stylish entertaining, the kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, an oversized statement island, top-tier appliances, and a fully equipped prep kitchen. Soaring ceilings and expansive walls of glass flood the interiors with natural light, while oversized sliding doors create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Wide-plank flooring and thoughtfully selected finishes elevate the open-concept design, effortlessly connecting formal and casual living areas.

The backyard unfolds as a private five-star retreat. A resort-style pool and spa serve as the centerpiece, framed by a sophisticated cabana, curated lounge spaces, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen complete with built-in BBQ and generous dining area. Mature trees and lush landscaping envelop the grounds, offering a rare sense of privacy and tranquility ideal for both intimate relaxation and grand-scale entertaining.

The primary suite serves as a true sanctuary, featuring a private terrace, spa-inspired bathroom, and an expansive walk-in closet. Each additional en-suite bedroom is generously proportioned and elegantly appointed, maintaining a cohesive standard of comfort and design throughout the home.

Additional amenities further elevate the estate's appeal, including a state-of-the-art theater, dedicated gym, game room with wet bar, private sauna, and a beautifully appointed laundry suite. An expansive driveway and garage provide ample parking and convenience.

With its commanding presence, dramatic arrival, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and unparalleled amenities, 18221 Windsor Dr stands as one of the most impressive and complete offerings in the area-an extraordinary opportunity to own a truly standout estate.