Carriage Services Announces Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Issues 2026 Guidance

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77 compared to $0.62 in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase of 24.2%;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.75 compared to $0.62 in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase of 21.0%;

Total revenue grew 8.0% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in funeral operating contract volume of 6.8% and a 25.5% growth in preneed cemetery sales production;

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.25 compared to $2.10 in the prior year, resulting in growth of 54.8%;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.20 compared to $2.65 in the prior year, resulting in an increase of 20.8%;

Total revenue grew 3.3% over the prior year, primarily driven by a 2.3% increase in funeral operating contract volume and 13.4% growth in preneed cemetery sales production;

Financial revenue increased 17.7% over the prior year, primarily driven by a 27.4% increase in insurance-funded preneed funeral contracts sold resulting in an increase in general agency commission revenue;

Completed the strategic acquisition of two businesses that generated more than $15 million in revenue in 2024 and divested certain non-core assets throughout the year driving our leverage ratio down to 4.0x; The Company's guidance for 2026 is $440-$450 million in total revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $135-140 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $3.35-$3.55 and adjusted free cash flow of $40-$50 million, which assumes $25-$30 million in capital expenditures.

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with our 2025 fourth quarter and full year performance. In the fourth quarter, total funeral operating revenue increased by 9.6%, primarily reflecting growth in funeral operating contract volume, while total cemetery operating revenue grew 18.4%, primarily driven by a strong performance in preneed cemetery sales production. Operating income grew 16.8% and adjusted consolidated EBITDA grew by 11.0%, while adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin grew by 80 bps to 30.8%, all versus the same quarter last year. For the full year, Carriage delivered a strong financial performance, highlighted by GAAP diluted EPS growth of nearly 55% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 21%, reflecting disciplined execution across our business. Operating revenue increased 6.1%, driven by balanced growth in both funeral and cemetery operations through higher contract volumes, improved pricing discipline, and continued strength in preneed cemetery sales production of 13.4% over the prior year. We also experienced impressive growth in financial revenue, primarily driven by a 27.4% increase in insurance-funded preneed funeral contracts sold. During the year, we completed strategic acquisitions of two high-quality businesses generating more than $15 million in annual revenue, while divesting non-core assets and further strengthening our balance sheet, ending the year with a 4.0x leverage ratio. Importantly, our results reflect a renewed focus on service excellence, empowering our teams to deliver premier experiences while driving sustainable performance. With this performance, Carriage concludes three consecutive years of consistent financial improvement while strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the Company well for its next phase of disciplined growth and long-term value creation," concluded Mr. Quezada. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except volume, average, margins, and EPS) 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Metrics: Total revenue $ 105.5 $ 97.7 $ 417.4 $ 404.2 Operating income $ 24.6 $ 21.1 $ 97.7 $ 81.8 Operating income margin 23.3 % 21.6 % 23.4 % 20.2 % Net income $ 12.3 $ 9.9 $ 51.5 $ 33.0 Diluted EPS $ 0.77 $ 0.62 $ 3.25 $ 2.10 Cash provided by operating activities $ 14.1 $ 9.3 $ 60.7 $ 52.0 Cemetery Consolidated Metrics: Preneed interment rights (property) sold 3,752 3,396 14,573 14,523 Average price per preneed interment right sold $ 5,643 $ 5,264 $ 5,807 $ 5,374 Funeral Consolidated Metrics: Funeral contracts 10,638 10,620 43,523 44,103 Average revenue per funeral contract(1) $ 5,780 $ 5,524 $ 5,693 $ 5,549 Burial rate 32.3 % 31.2 % 32.1 % 32.2 % Cremation rate 60.9 % 61.5 % 61.0 % 60.2 % Non-GAAP Metrics (2) : Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32.5 $ 29.3 $ 130.7 $ 126.2 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 30.8 % 30.0 % 31.3 % 31.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 3.20 $ 2.65 Adjusted free cash flow $ 6.4 $ 6.8 $ 45.7 $ 42.7 Cemetery Operating Metrics (3) : Preneed interment rights (property) sold 3,752 3,245 14,407 13,910 Average price per preneed interment right sold $ 5,643 $ 5,361 $ 5,836 $ 5,486 Funeral Operating Metrics (4) : Funeral contracts 10,571 9,899 41,579 40,652 Average revenue per funeral contract(1) $ 5,777 $ 5,629 $ 5,763 $ 5,681 Burial rate 32.2 % 31.5 % 32.3 % 32.4 % Cremation rate 60.9 % 61.1 % 60.8 % 59.9 % (1) Excludes preneed interest earnings reflected in financial revenue. (2) We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. (3) Metrics calculated using cemetery operating results (excluding impact from divestitures). (4) Metrics calculated using funeral operating results (excluding impact from divestitures).



Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $7.8 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. We experienced a 10.5% increase in the consolidated number of preneed interment rights (property) sold and a 7.2% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment rights sold. Additionally, we experienced a 4.6% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract and a 0.2% increase in consolidated funeral contract volume.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. We experienced a $3.0 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses and a $1.0 million decrease in net (gain) loss on divestitures and impairment charges; partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in income tax expense and a $0.1 million increase in interest expense.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased $13.2 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. We experienced an 8.1% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment rights sold and a 0.3% increase in the consolidated number of preneed interment rights (property) sold. Additionally, we experienced a 2.6% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract, which was partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in consolidated funeral contract volume. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased $18.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. We experienced a $3.3 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses and a $10.4 million decrease in general, administrative, and other expenses as the prior year primarily comprised of one-time costs related to executive severance payments and the Company's review of strategic alternatives. Additionally, a decline of $3.7 million in interest expense and a $3.3 million decrease from the impact of divestitures and impairment charges were partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in income tax expense and a $0.4 million decrease in net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims.



OUTLOOK FOR 2026

2026 Outlook (1) (in millions – except per share amounts) Total revenue $440 – $450 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA(2) $135 – $140 Adjusted diluted EPS(2) $3.35 – $3.55 Adjusted free cash flow(2)(3) $40 – $50 Capital expenditures $25 – $30 (1) Includes the expected revenue impact of acquisitions and divestitures of certain non-core assets. (2) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from operating income, diluted earnings per share, and cash provided by operating activities; however, these measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2025 excludes the following: Gains or losses associated with divestitures, acquisition costs, severance and separation costs, impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and property, plant, and equipment, special vendor incentives, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, and other special items. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) Includes the expected impact of total capital expenditures (growth and maintenance).



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operated 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of December 31, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (in thousands – except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Funeral operating revenue $ 61,068 $ 55,723 $ 239,601 $ 230,954 Cemetery operating revenue 33,841 28,579 130,631 120,060 Financial revenue 9,342 8,104 33,892 28,802 Ancillary revenue 814 948 3,608 4,323 Total operating revenue 105,065 93,354 407,732 384,139 Divested revenue 417 4,346 9,708 20,059 Total revenue $ 105,482 $ 97,700 $ 417,440 $ 404,198 Funeral operating EBITDA $ 23,938 $ 21,173 $ 94,617 $ 91,752 Funeral operating EBITDA margin 39.2 % 38.0 % 39.5 % 39.7 % Cemetery operating EBITDA 15,045 12,023 58,653 55,800 Cemetery operating EBITDA margin 44.5 % 42.1 % 44.9 % 46.5 % Financial EBITDA 8,640 7,485 30,840 26,702 Financial EBITDA margin 92.5 % 92.4 % 91.0 % 92.7 % Ancillary EBITDA 158 152 552 673 Ancillary EBITDA margin 19.4 % 16.0 % 15.3 % 15.6 % Divested EBITDA (73 ) 1,345 2,316 5,724 Divested EBITDA margin (17.5 )% 30.9 % 23.9 % 28.5 % Total field EBITDA $ 47,708 $ 42,178 $ 186,978 $ 180,651 Total field EBITDA margin 45.2 % 43.2 % 44.8 % 44.7 % Total overhead $ 15,158 $ 12,882 $ 56,637 $ 66,862 Overhead as a percentage of revenue 14.4 % 13.2 % 13.6 % 16.5 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,550 $ 29,296 $ 130,341 $ 113,789 Consolidated EBITDA margin 30.9 % 30.0 % 31.2 % 28.2 % Other expenses and interest Depreciation & amortization $ 6,430 $ 5,616 $ 24,507 $ 22,890 Non-cash stock compensation 1,949 1,999 7,806 6,520 Interest expense 7,087 7,004 28,365 32,075 Other (359 ) 627 (600 ) 2,224 Pretax income $ 17,443 $ 14,050 $ 70,263 $ 50,080 Net tax expense 5,171 4,195 18,756 17,127 Net income $ 12,272 $ 9,855 $ 51,507 $ 32,953 Special items(1) $ (491 ) $ 10 $ (824 ) $ 12,564 Tax on special items (155 ) (72 ) (56 ) 4,096 Adjusted net income $ 11,936 $ 9,937 $ 50,739 $ 41,421 Adjusted net income margin 11.3 % 10.2 % 12.2 % 10.2 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 3.20 $ 2.65 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.65 $ 3.29 $ 2.17 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.62 $ 3.25 $ 2.10 Weighted average shares o/s – basic 15,517 15,033 15,428 14,971 Weighted average shares o/s – diluted 15,727 15,590 15,634 15,443 Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,550 $ 29,296 $ 130,341 $ 113,789 Special items(1) (46 ) - 349 12,456 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,504 $ 29,296 $ 130,690 $ 126,245 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 30.8 % 30.0 % 31.3 % 31.2 % (1)A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,688 $ 1,165 Accounts receivable, net 40,647 30,193 Inventories 7,763 7,920 Prepaid and other current assets 5,978 4,123 Current assets held for sale - 1,135 Total current assets 56,076 44,536 Preneed cemetery trust investments 109,152 98,120 Preneed funeral trust investments 115,416 106,219 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 67,055 50,958 Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net 16,255 22,372 Property, plant, and equipment, net 286,810 273,004 Cemetery property, net 115,645 109,576 Goodwill 427,897 414,859 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 43,607 40,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,045 14,953 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 95,625 85,103 Non-current assets held for sale 322 19,453 Total assets $ 1,345,905 $ 1,279,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 4,296 $ 3,914 Accounts payable 18,999 15,427 Accrued and other liabilities 33,922 38,460 Current liabilities held for sale - 240 Total current liabilities 57,217 58,041 Acquisition debt, net of current portion 5,581 4,895 Long-term liabilities held for sale - 13,842 Credit facility 125,435 135,382 Senior notes 397,319 396,597 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 9,339 6,045 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 10,538 14,035 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 76,781 61,767 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 33,663 39,261 Deferred tax liability 55,409 51,429 Other long-term liabilities 1,854 1,179 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 109,152 98,120 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 115,416 106,219 Care trusts' corpus 93,425 84,218 Total liabilities 1,091,129 1,071,030 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders' equity: Common stock 274 269 Additional paid-in capital 238,539 243,825 Retained earnings 294,716 243,209 Treasury stock (278,753 ) (278,753 ) Total stockholders' equity 254,776 208,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,345,905 $ 1,279,580





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Service revenue $ 47,554 $ 44,003 $ 191,278 $ 183,051 Property and merchandise revenue 47,771 44,421 188,503 186,932 Other revenue 10,157 9,276 37,659 34,215 105,482 97,700 417,440 404,198 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 24,005 22,585 95,220 90,704 Cost of merchandise 32,412 31,499 129,096 126,922 Cemetery property amortization 2,564 1,895 9,388 8,168 Field depreciation expense 3,331 3,446 13,167 13,729 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 5,157 3,192 17,747 15,364 Other expenses 1,357 1,438 6,146 5,921 68,826 64,055 270,764 260,808 Gross profit 36,656 33,645 146,676 143,390 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative, and other 12,485 11,964 48,648 59,011 Net (gain) loss on divestitures and impairment charges (417 ) 625 371 2,580 Operating income 24,588 21,056 97,657 81,799 Interest expense 7,087 7,004 28,365 32,075 Net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims - - - (417 ) Other, net 58 2 (971 ) 61 Income before income taxes 17,443 14,050 70,263 50,080 Expense for income taxes 5,314 4,117 22,196 16,079 (Benefit) expense related to discrete income tax items (143 ) 78 (3,440 ) 1,048 Total expense for income taxes 5,171 4,195 18,756 17,127 Net income $ 12,272 $ 9,855 $ 51,507 $ 32,953 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.78 $ 0.65 $ 3.29 $ 2.17 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.77 $ 0.62 $ 3.25 $ 2.10 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.4500 $ 0.4500 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 15,517 15,033 15,428 14,971 Diluted 15,727 15,590 15,634 15,443





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 51,507 $ 32,953 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,507 22,890 Provision for credit losses 3,576 3,351 Stock-based compensation expense 7,806 6,520 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,980 (698 ) Amortization of intangibles 1,205 1,357 Amortization of debt issuance costs 512 622 Amortization and accretion of debt 563 539 Net loss on divestitures and impairment charges 371 2,580 Net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims - (417 ) Net gain on sale of excess real property (993 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (28,151 ) (24,620 ) Inventories, prepaid, and other current assets (1,687 ) 1,056 Intangible and other non-current assets (3,547 ) (4,402 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (17,724 ) 1,390 Accounts payable (369 ) 1,616 Accrued and other liabilities (1,764 ) 3,590 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue (1,752 ) 6,866 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 22,653 (3,197 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,693 51,996 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses and real property (59,026 ) - Capital expenditures (20,628 ) (16,098 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 44,483 12,057 Proceeds from insurance claims - 403 Net cash used in investing activities (35,171 ) (3,638 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 137,525 54,900 Payments against the credit facility (147,825 ) (97,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs for the credit facility - (781 ) Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (1,116 ) (1,061 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,718 2,626 Taxes paid on restricted stock, performance award vestings, and exercise of stock options (8,276 ) (593 ) Dividends paid on common stock (7,025 ) (6,807 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,999 ) (48,716 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 523 (358 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,165 1,523 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,688 $ 1,165



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this earnings release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this earnings release are described below.



Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The tax adjustment related to certain discrete items is not tax effected, all other special items are taxed at the operating tax rate.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals, and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for severance and separation costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for capital expenditures, which include cemetery property development costs, facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture, and vehicle purchases. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.

Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA, and divested EBITDA related to the funeral home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.

Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.

Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise, and services sold prior to death.

Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.

Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument business, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.

Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.

Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.

Overhead expenses are defined as regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs and general, administrative, and other costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.



Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business' cash earning power/locally controllable business profit), and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business' controllable profit margin).

Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less“field costs and expenses” - a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor, and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees, and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly“push down” any of these expenses to the individual business' field level margins.

We believe that our“regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business' field level margins, as noted above.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 :

Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 24,588 $ 21,056 $ 97,657 $ 81,799 Depreciation & amortization 6,430 5,616 24,507 22,890 Non-cash stock compensation 1,949 1,999 7,806 6,520 Net loss on divestitures and impairment charges (417 ) 625 371 2,580 Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,550 $ 29,296 $ 130,341 $ 113,789 Adjusted for: Acquisition and divestiture expenses $ (46 ) $ - $ 349 $ - Severance and separation costs(1) - - - 6,228 Other special items(2) - - - 6,228 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,504 $ 29,296 $ 130,690 $ 126,245 Total revenue $ 105,482 $ 97,700 $ 417,440 $ 404,198 Operating income margin 23.3 % 21.6 % 23.4 % 20.2 % Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 30.8 % 30.0 % 31.3 % 31.2 % (1) Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024. (2) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.



Special items affecting Adjusted net income (in thousands) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 :

Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Acquisition and divestiture expenses $ (46 ) $ - $ 349 $ - Severance and separation costs(1) - - - 6,228 Equity award cancellation(2) - - - (1,336 ) Net (gain) loss on divestitures and sale of real estate(3) (445 ) 10 (2,513 ) 1,224 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and PPE(4) - - 1,761 637 Gain on property damage, net of insurance claims(5) - - - (417 ) Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items - - (421 ) - Other special items(6) - - - 6,228 Total $ (491 ) $ 10 $ (824 ) $ 12,564 (1) Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024. (2) Primarily represents the stock compensation benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for equity awards cancelled for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement, which was effective February 22, 2024. (3) Represents the net gain or loss recognized for the sale of businesses and real estate during the periods presented. (4) Represents impairment of assets held for sale. (5) Represents the loss on property damage, net of insurance claims for property damaged by Hurricane Ian during the third quarter of 2022 and a fire that occurred during first quarter of 2023. (6) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.



Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 :

Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.62 $ 3.25 $ 2.10 Special items (0.02 ) - (0.05 ) 0.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 3.20 $ 2.65



Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 :

Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 14,125 $ 9,280 $ 60,693 $ 51,996 Cash used for capital expenditures (7,913 ) (4,388 ) (20,628 ) (16,098 ) Free cash flow $ 6,212 $ 4,892 $ 40,065 $ 35,898 Plus: incremental special items: Acquisition and divestiture costs $ (46 ) $ - $ 349 $ - Severance and separation costs(1) 273 665 2,406 3,531 Other special items(2) - 1,250 2,917 3,256 Adjusted free cash flow $ 6,439 $ 6,807 $ 45,737 $ 42,685 (1) Primarily represents the cash paid to our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and cash paid to our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024. (2) Represents cash paid for professional services related to the review of strategic alternatives.



