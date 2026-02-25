SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52.3 million, operating loss was $5.2 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $9.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $59.2 million, operating income of $18.1 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Notable fourth quarter items include:



25.0% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 11.6% decrease from the third quarter of 2025.

Average day rates of $17,519, a 7.3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 10.1% decrease from the third quarter of 2025.

69% utilization, a decrease from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase from 66% in the third quarter of 2025.

DVP margin of 18.5%, a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the sale of a 201' platform supply vessel (“PSV”) built in 2013 for total proceeds of $13.4 million and a gain of $8.1 million.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, net loss was $14.6 million ($0.57 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2025 results compare to a net income of $9.0 million ($0.35 earnings per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The fourth quarter results reflect lower revenues driven primarily by (a) fewer available days following the sales of two 335' liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and one of our 201' PSVs during the fourth quarter of 2025 and (b) lower utilization for our liftboat fleet due to seasonality and changes in scope of work by one of our international liftboat customers.

Average rates for fast supply vessels (“FSVs”) and PSVs held relatively steady during the quarter, with markedly improved utilization for FSVs as we continued to successfully redeploy FSVs previously laid up in the United States to international markets. The PSV fleet saw continued improvement in DVP margins to 25.5%, despite two vessels repositioning for new contracts in Brazil commencing in Q1 2026 and soft market conditions in the North Sea.

Following the end of the fourth quarter, our two premium liftboats in the Middle East concluded their contracts and were repositioned to undergo scheduled maintenance and drydocking as well as previously deferred repairs. We do not expect these liftboats to work during the first quarter of 2026. I would note that these liftboats are charter free for the first time since the COVID pandemic. This presents us with strategic optionality and we are currently evaluating several opportunities for these liftboats.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we fixed our two PSVs in the North Sea for a multi-month seismic survey campaign, which will leave our large PSV fleet in sold out status for the first time since they delivered approximately five years ago. Our contracted revenue backlog at year-end 2025 stood in excess of $500.0 million, including options; a highwater mark for us.

As I mentioned in my remarks to our third quarter 2025 earnings release, we have streamlined our cost structure to reflect some of the recent asset sales, most notably the sale of the two 335' liftboats. During the fourth quarter of 2025 we incurred one-time charges of $1.2 million related to severance expenses and expect annualized savings of $3.9 million in SG&A expenses from these initiatives.

We are looking forward to the delivery of the first of two newbuild PSVs during the fourth quarter of 2026, with the second PSV to follow in the first quarter of 2027. Our construction program at this point is fully funded from proceeds from assets sales recently concluded or contracted, as reflected in our assets held for sale. As we continue to implement our asset rotation strategy, I expect that we will have opportunities to reduce our leverage meaningfully.

Our core markets outside the United States remain constructive over the long term, with increasing optimism around a number of drilling campaigns starting in the second half of 2026. An improving geopolitical outlook in certain markets could further improve demand for offshore services and we will evaluate those opportunities as they arise.”

