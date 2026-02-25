LENSAR® Provides Update On Pending Acquisition By Alcon

The Company and Alcon continue to cooperate with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the“FTC”) staff in connection with its Request for Additional Information and Documentary Material (the“Second Request”) and related review of the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alcon (the“Alcon Transaction”). In light of this continued review process, the Company currently expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2026, subject to satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval from the FTC.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser SystemTM as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR's advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR's proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

