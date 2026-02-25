RGNX CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds REGENXBIO (RGNX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On April 14, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in REGENXBIO between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK,, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against REGENXBIO Inc. (“REGENXBIO” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RGNX) and reminds investors of the April 14, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study.

On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy, RGX-111, for the treatment of MPS I, also known as Hurler syndrome, following preliminary analysis of a single case of neoplasm (intraventricular CNS tumor) in a participant treated in its Phase I/II study." The press release also disclosed that "[t]he FDA also placed a clinical hold on RGX-121, for the treatment of MPS II, also known as Hunter Syndrome, citing the similarities in products, study populations, and shared risk between the clinical studies."

On this news, REGENXBIO's stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 17.9%, to close at $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

