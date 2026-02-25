Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial And Operational Results


2026-02-25 04:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Results can be found on the company's website by visiting or apacorp.

APA will host a conference call on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the“Investors” page of the company's website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286
Media: (713) 296-7276
Website:

APA-F


