UK Government To Appeal High Court Verdict Regarding Palestine Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The UK government was given permission on Wednesday to appeal the High Court's verdict regarding Palestine Action, which was previously categorized as a "terrorist group" under to the Terrorism Act 2000.
The High Court issued a ruling on February 13, deeming the ban and categorization unlawful.
In reaction to the news, the Home Office said it was pleased with the motion to appeal the court's decision, stating, "We will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security and our priority remains maintaining the safety and security of our citizens".
Previously, Huda Ammori, the co-founder of the group, said the court's ruling was a "monumental victory for our fundamental freedoms in Britain and the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people".
She also indicated that the government's attempt to appeal the verdict was "profoundly unjust," especially for thousands of people who were arrested under the designation.
A week ago, six Palestine Action activists were scheduled to face retrial over alleged violence against a UK site of an Israeli occupation-based defense firm. (end)
