Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at.
About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 17 million app downloads and has collected more than 35 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.
For more information, visit.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Media:
Legal Disclaimer:
