Carlsmed® Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| CARLSMED, INC.
| CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
| (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|15,165
|$
|9,408
|$
|50,511
|$
|27,165
|Cost of sales
|3,557
|2,384
|12,471
|7,117
|Gross profit
|11,608
|7,024
|38,040
|20,048
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,264
|3,015
|17,019
|14,304
|Sales and marketing
|10,809
|6,380
|35,027
|21,472
|General and administrative
|4,853
|2,326
|16,568
|8,394
|Total operating expenses
|20,926
|11,721
|68,614
|44,170
|Loss from operations
|(9,318
|)
|(4,697
|)
|(30,574
|)
|(24,122
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(330
|)
|(378
|)
|(1,430
|)
|(1,321
|)
|Interest income
|1,028
|410
|2,698
|1,330
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|7
|(55
|)
|(328
|)
|(144
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|705
|(23
|)
|940
|(135
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(8,613
|)
|(4,720
|)
|(29,634
|)
|(24,257
|)
|Deemed dividend to preferred stockholders
|-
|-
|(584
|)
|(592
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(8,613
|)
|$
|(4,720
|)
|$
|(30,218
|)
|$
|(24,849
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|$
|(6.11
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|26,597,105
|4,126,371
|14,221,991
|4,066,395
| CARLSMED, INC.
| CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
| (in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
| (unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|85,793
|$
|40,125
|Restricted cash
|100
|100
|Short-term investments
|24,000
|-
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,653 and $1,239, as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|11,362
|6,766
|Inventory
|1,845
|995
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,573
|1,365
|Total current assets
|126,673
|49,351
|Property and equipment, net
|1,487
|260
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,826
|1,644
|Other assets
|134
|569
|Total assets
|$
|130,120
|$
|51,824
|Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,481
|$
|2,412
|Accrued liabilities
|3,287
|2,687
|Accrued compensation
|5,760
|3,270
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|752
|449
|Total current liabilities
|14,280
|8,818
|Long-term portion of term loan, net
|15,346
|15,414
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,316
|1,317
|Warrant liabilities
|-
|457
|Other long-term liabilities
|309
|222
|Total liabilities
|31,251
|26,228
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; zero shares authorized, issued, and outstanding and zero liquidation preference as of December 31, 2025; 4,902,814 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding, and $13,767 liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024
|-
|13,578
|Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; zero shares authorized, issued, and outstanding and zero liquidation preference as of December 31, 2025; 4,393,481 shares authorized, 4,335,051 shares issued and outstanding, and $30,000 liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024
|-
|29,801
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; zero shares authorized, issued, and outstanding and zero liquidation preference as of December 31, 2025; 4,910,500 shares authorized, 4,890,123 shares issued and outstanding, and $52,500 liquidation preference as of December 31, 2024
|-
|52,847
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; zero shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 26,664,243 shares issued, and 26,604,505 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 21,835,801 shares authorized, 4,234,798 shares issued, and 4,139,219 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|199,674
|541
|Accumulated deficit
|(100,805
|)
|(71,171
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|98,869
|(70,630
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|130,120
|$
|51,824
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| $
|%
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,613
|)
|$
|(4,720
|)
|$
|(3,893
|)
|82.5
|%
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(698
|)
|(32
|)
|(666
|)
|**
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|98
|37
|61
|164.9
|%
|EBITDA
|(9,213
|)
|(4,715
|)
|(4,498
|)
|95.4
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|790
|100
|690
|690.0
|%
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(7
|)
|55
|(62
|)
|(112.7
|)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(8,430
|)
|$
|(4,560
|)
|$
|(3,870
|)
|84.9
|%
|Year Ended December 31,
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(29,634
|)
|$
|(24,257
|)
|$
|(5,377
|)
|22.2
|%
|Interest income, net
|(1,268
|)
|(9
|)
|(1,259
|)
|**
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|281
|145
|136
|93.8
|%
|EBITDA
|(30,621
|)
|(24,121
|)
|(6,500
|)
|26.9
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|1,927
|253
|1,674
|661.7
|%
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|328
|144
|184
|127.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(28,366
|)
|$
|(23,724
|)
|$
|(4,642
|)
|19.6
|%
** Change not meaningful
