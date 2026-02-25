MIMEDX Announces Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Operating And Financial Results
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands) Unaudited
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|166,121
|$
|104,416
|Accounts receivable, net
|75,707
|55,828
|Inventory
|25,340
|23,807
|Other current assets
|10,303
|7,835
|Total current assets
|277,471
|191,886
|Property and equipment, net
|4,713
|5,944
|Deferred tax assets
|19,596
|28,306
|Goodwill
|19,441
|19,441
|Intangible assets, net
|14,158
|11,626
|Other assets
|7,274
|6,712
|Total assets
|$
|342,653
|$
|263,915
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long term debt
|$
|1,500
|$
|1,000
|Accounts payable
|14,528
|7,409
|Accrued compensation
|31,065
|23,667
|Accrued expenses
|11,383
|9,012
|Other current liabilities
|5,790
|4,507
|Total current liabilities
|64,266
|45,595
|Long term debt, net
|16,467
|17,830
|Other liabilities
|5,372
|7,383
|Total liabilities
|$
|86,105
|$
|70,808
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock; $.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 148,093,920 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 146,932,032 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|148
|147
|Additional paid-in capital
|299,081
|284,219
|Accumulated deficit
|(42,681
|)
|(91,259
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|256,548
|193,107
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|342,653
|$
|263,915
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|118,095
|$
|92,907
|$
|418,630
|$
|348,879
|Cost of sales
|19,055
|16,909
|73,013
|60,073
|Gross profit
|99,040
|75,998
|345,617
|288,806
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|73,073
|61,043
|266,194
|225,087
|Research and development
|4,761
|3,571
|15,097
|12,341
|Investigation, restatement and related
|-
|43
|-
|(8,698
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|128
|194
|439
|765
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|94
|-
|446
|Operating income
|21,078
|11,053
|63,887
|58,865
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income (expense), net
|904
|403
|2,933
|(1,006
|)
|Other expense, net
|(186
|)
|(208
|)
|(558
|)
|(565
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income tax
|21,796
|11,248
|66,262
|57,294
|Income tax provision (expense) benefit from continuing operations
|(6,605
|)
|(3,811
|)
|(17,684
|)
|(15,296
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|15,191
|7,437
|48,578
|41,998
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|421
|Net income
|$
|15,191
|$
|7,437
|$
|48,578
|$
|42,419
|Net income available to common stockholders from continuing operations
|$
|15,191
|$
|7,437
|$
|48,578
|$
|41,998
|Basic net income (loss) per common share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.29
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Basic net income per common share:
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.29
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share:
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|148,091,670
|147,008,235
|147,793,069
|146,979,354
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|150,189,160
|149,242,415
|149,724,507
|149,049,197
|MiMedx Group, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands) Unaudited
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|24,956
|$
|18,782
|$
|74,003
|$
|66,198
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(335
|)
|(2,767
|)
|(6,886
|)
|(9,583
|)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(583
|)
|(400
|)
|(5,412
|)
|(34,199
|)
|Net change in cash
|$
|24,038
|$
|15,615
|$
|61,705
|$
|22,416
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA, related margins, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance. These measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures as aids in monitoring our ongoing financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against comparable companies.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of the following items:
- Share-based compensation expense - expense recognized related to awards to employees and our board of directors pursuant to our share-based compensation plans. This expense is reflected amongst cost of sales, research and development expense, and selling, general, and administrative expense in the consolidated statements of operations. Investigation, restatement, and related (benefit) expense - expenses incurred toward the legal defense of the Company and advanced on behalf of certain former officers and directors, net of negotiated reductions and settlements of amounts previously advanced, related to certain legal matters. This expense is reflected in the line of the same name in our consolidated statements of operations. Impairment of intangible assets - reflects the impairment of intangibles. This expense is reflected in the line of the same name in our consolidated statements of operations. Transaction-related expenses - reflects expenses incrementally incurred resulting from the consummation of material strategic transactions or the integration of acquired assets or operations into our core business. Strategic legal and regulatory expenses - With respect to the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, this relates to litigation and regulatory expenses. Litigation expenses incurred relate to suits filed against former employees and their employers for violation of non-compete and non-solicitation agreements and related matters. Regulatory expenses relate to legal fees incurred stemming from action taken against the United States Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") surrounding the designation of one of our products. Loss on extinguishment of debt - reflects the excess of cash paid to extinguish debt over the carrying value of the debt on our balance sheet upon the repayment and termination of a loan agreement. With respect to the year ended December 31, 2025, this relates to the repayment and termination of the Company's loan agreement with Hayfin. Amounts in this line reflect (i) prepayment premium paid and (ii) write-offs of unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs. Expenses related to the Disbanding of Regenerative Medicine - incremental expenses recognized or incurred directly as a result of our announcement to disband our Regenerative Medicine segment. Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization expense recognized solely related to assets which were acquired as part of a transaction. These expenses are reflected in cost of sales in our consolidated statements of operations. Reorganization expenses - reflects severance expense arising from the enactment of various strategic initiatives, including separations from certain officers of the Company. Income Tax Adjustment - for purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, reflects our expectation of a long-term effective tax rate, which is normalized and balance sheet-agnostic. Actual reporting tax expense will be based on GAAP earnings, and may differ from the expected long-term effective tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the tax treatment of various transactions included in GAAP net income and other reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. The actual long-term normalized effective tax rate was 25% for each of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin
Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) share-based compensation, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (v) interest (income) expense, net, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) reorganization expenses, (viii) transaction-related expenses, (ix) investigation, restatement and related expense (benefit), (x) impairment of intangible assets, and (xi) expenses related to disbanding of the Regenerative Medicine business unit.
A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA appears in the table below (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|15,191
|$
|7,437
|$
|48,578
|$
|42,419
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|2,463
|4,693
|16,396
|16,933
|Income tax provision
|6,605
|3,811
|17,684
|15,296
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,648
|2,426
|12,617
|3,762
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|2,494
|1,140
|9,185
|2,806
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(904
|)
|(403
|)
|(2,933
|)
|1,006
|Depreciation expense
|572
|564
|2,264
|2,279
|Reorganization expense
|203
|-
|1,029
|-
|Transaction related expenses
|103
|(38
|)
|902
|612
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|44
|-
|(8,698
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|94
|-
|446
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit
|-
|-
|-
|(421
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,375
|$
|19,768
|$
|105,722
|$
|76,440
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|24.9
|%
|21.3
|%
|25.3
|%
|21.9
|%
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted Net Income provides a view of our operating performance, exclusive of certain items which are non-recurring or not reflective of our core operations.
Adjusted Net Income is defined as GAAP net income plus (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (iii) transaction-related expenses, (iv) reorganization expenses, (v) investigation, restatement and related expense (benefit), (vi) impairment of intangible assets, (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (viii) expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit, and (ix) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment.
Each of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net income affect individual financial statement captions which are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations, including gross profit. Adjusted Gross Profit is therefore defined as GAAP gross profit plus (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (iii) transaction-related expenses, (iv) reorganization expenses, (v) investigation, restatement and related expense (benefit), (vi) impairment of intangible assets, (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (viii) expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit, and (ix) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
to the extent that these adjustments impact GAAP gross profit. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by GAAP net sales.
A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|15,191
|$
|7,437
|$
|48,578
|$
|42,419
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,519
|2,232
|12,178
|2,997
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|2,494
|1,140
|9,185
|2,806
|Transaction related expenses
|103
|(38
|)
|902
|612
|Reorganization expense
|203
|-
|1,029
|-
|Investigation, restatement and related expense (benefit)
|-
|43
|-
|(8,698
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|94
|-
|446
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,401
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit
|-
|-
|-
|(421
|)
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|(174
|)
|130
|(4,705
|)
|1,082
|Adjusted net income
|$
|20,336
|$
|11,038
|$
|67,167
|$
|42,644
A reconciliation of various line items included in our GAAP unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations to Adjusted Net Income, including Adjusted Gross Profit for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are presented in the tables below (in thousands):
|Three months ended December 31, 2025
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Research and Development Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|99,040
|$
|73,073
|$
|4,761
|$
|15,191
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,519
|-
|-
|2,519
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(2,494
|)
|-
|2,494
|Reorganization expense
|(203
|)
|203
|Transaction-related expenses
|-
|(90
|)
|-
|103
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(174
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|101,559
|$
|70,286
|$
|4,761
|$
|20,336
|Reported Gross Profit Margin
|83.9
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|86.0
|%
|Three months ended December 31, 2024
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Research and Development Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|75,998
|$
|61,043
|$
|3,571
|$
|7,437
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|43
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|94
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,232
|-
|-
|2,232
|Transaction-related expenses
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|(38
|)
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(1,140
|)
|-
|1,140
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|130
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|78,230
|$
|59,873
|$
|3,571
|$
|11,038
|Reported Gross Profit Margin
|81.8
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|84.2
|%
|Year Ended December 31, 2025
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Research and Development Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|345,617
|$
|266,194
|$
|15,097
|$
|48,578
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12,178
|-
|-
|12,178
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(9,185
|)
|-
|9,185
|Transaction-related expenses
|-
|(779
|)
|-
|902
|Reorganization expense
|-
|(1,029
|)
|-
|1,029
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(4,705
|)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|357,795
|$
|255,201
|$
|15,097
|$
|67,167
|Reported Gross Profit Margin
|82.6
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|85.5
|%
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Research and Development Expense
|Net Income
|Reported GAAP Measure
|$
|288,806
|$
|225,087
|$
|12,341
|42,419
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,401
|Investigation, restatement and related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(8,698
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|446
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,997
|-
|-
|2,997
|Transaction-related expenses
|-
|(551
|)
|-
|612
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|-
|(2,806
|)
|-
|2,806
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine Business Unit
|-
|-
|-
|(421
|)
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|1,082
|Non-GAAP Measure
|$
|291,803
|$
|221,730
|$
|12,341
|$
|42,644
|Reported Gross Profit Margin
|82.8
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|83.6
|%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is intended to provide a normalized view of earnings per share by removing items that may be irregular, one-time, or non-recurring from net income. This enables us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by such items. Adjusted Earnings Per Share consists of GAAP diluted net income per common share including adjustments for: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) strategic legal and regulatory expenses, (iii) transaction-related expenses, (iv) reorganization expenses, (v) investigation, restatement and related expense (benefit), (vi) impairment of intangible assets, (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (viii) expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit, and (ix) the long-term effective income tax rate adjustment. The effect of antidilution reflects the changes resulting from the removal of the dilutive impact of convertible securities which were dilutive for purposes of calculating GAAP net income per common share, but are antidilutive for non-GAAP purposes.
A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share appears in the table below (per diluted share):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.28
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Investigation, restatement and related (benefit) expense
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.06
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.02
|0.01
|0.08
|0.02
|Transaction related expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Strategic legal and regulatory expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.06
|0.02
|Expenses related to disbanding of Regenerative Medicine business unit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Reorganization expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Long-term effective income tax rate adjustment
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted
|150,189,160
|149,242,415
|149,724,507
|149,049,197
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is intended to provide a measure of our ability to generate cash in excess of capital investments. It provides management with a view of cash flows which can be used to finance operational and strategic investments.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment.
A reconciliation of GAAP net cash flows provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow appears in the table below (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|24,956
|$
|18,782
|74,003
|66,198
|Capital expenditures, including purchases of equipment
|(285
|)
|(263
|)
|(1,033
|)
|(1,683
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|24,671
|$
|18,519
|$
|72,970
|$
|64,515
Other Information
Net Sales by Product Category by Quarter
Below is a summary of net sales by product category (in thousands):
|2025
|2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Wound
|$
|56,073
|$
|64,476
|$
|77,098
|$
|78,679
|$
|57,049
|$
|57,547
|$
|55,052
|$
|61,357
|Surgical
|32,132
|34,129
|36,627
|39,416
|27,660
|29,660
|29,005
|31,550
|Net sales
|$
|88,205
|$
|98,605
|$
|113,725
|$
|118,095
|$
|84,709
|$
|87,207
|$
|84,057
|$
|92,907
Selling, General and Administrative
Below is the breakout of selling, general and administrative expense by selling and marketing and general and administrative (in thousands):
|2025
|2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Selling and marketing
|$
|46,861
|$
|47,867
|$
|53,720
|$
|61,233
|$
|44,477
|$
|41,725
|$
|41,721
|$
|47,638
|General and administrative
|13,108
|16,284
|15,281
|11,840
|10,652
|13,676
|11,795
|13,403
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|59,969
|$
|64,151
|$
|69,001
|$
|73,073
|$
|55,129
|$
|55,401
|$
|53,516
|$
|61,041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment