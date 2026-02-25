MIMEDX Announces Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Operating And Financial Results

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share were $15 million and $0.10, Respectively

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 was $29 Million, or 25% of Net Sales

Company Estimates 2026 Net Sales in a Range of $340-360 Million

Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program Authorization

Management to Host Conference Call Today, February 25, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”), today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, "MIMEDX delivered a record year of revenue and profitability in 2025, with fourth quarter results that included net sales growth of 27% year-over-year, net income of $15 million, an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% of net sales, and robust free cash flow. These results were driven by strong double-digit contributions in both Wound and Surgical, which grew 28% and 25%, respectively, reflecting exceptional commercial execution across the markets we serve. We were particularly pleased with the durable double-digit growth seen in Surgical, and we are keenly focused on the untapped clinical opportunities for our current and future products."

Mr. Capper continued, "Looking ahead to 2026, the Company remains committed to providing a best-in-class portfolio of evidence-based, differentiated products to capitalize on the many opportunities in front of us. With the recent product additions to our Wound and Surgical offerings, I am as confident as ever in our ability to make significant headway this year in a variety of clinical settings."

"The short-term disruptions caused by Medicare reimbursement changes in the Wound market will likely have an impact on our 2026 revenue. Once demand patterns normalize, we expect to gain significant volume over time. Meanwhile, we believe the clear momentum we have across the rest of our business - Surgical, international and Wound commercial pay - will provide continued profitability and cash flow. Thus, enabling us to maintain our leadership position over both the short- and long-term," concluded Mr. Capper.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Discussion

Net Sales

MIMEDX reported net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $118 million, compared to $93 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 27%. The increase was driven by Wound product sales growth of 28%, which reflected the introduction of EPIXPRESS® as well as the contribution from EMERGETM during the quarter. Additionally, fourth quarter Surgical sales grew 25% and represented the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential sales growth for this product category, led by sustained momentum for AMNIOFIX® and AMNIOEFFECT® as well as another strong performance for the Company's particulate portfolio.

For the full year 2025 MIMEDX reported net sales of $419 million, compared to $349 million in the prior year period, reflecting growth of 20%. On a full year basis, Wound growth of 20% was led by sales of new products, including CELERATM, EMERGE, and EPIXPRESS, which more than offset pressure from lower-priced products. Also in 2025, Surgical net sales rose 21% compared to the prior year period, with strong contributions from AMNIOFIX, AMNIOEFFECT and HELIOGEN®.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $99 million, an increase of $23 million as compared to the prior year period. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 84%, compared to 82% in the prior year period. The increase was driven by favorable product mix. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter 2025 gross margin was 86%, which reflects a roughly flat adjusted gross margin compared to the prior year period.

For the full year 2025, gross profit was $346 million, reflecting an increase of $57 million compared to the prior year period. Additionally, gross margin for the full year 2025 was 83%, flat compared to the full year 2024. On an adjusted basis, gross margin for the full year 2025 was 86% compared to 84% for the full year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $73 million compared to $61 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the full year 2025, SG&A expenses totaled $266 million, compared to $225 million for the prior period, reflecting a year over year increase of 18%. For both the fourth quarter and full year 2025, the year-over-year increase in SG&A was driven primarily by higher commissions.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $5 million compared to $4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the full year 2025, research and development expenses totaled $15 million, compared to $12 million for 2024. R&D spend in the quarter and year was driven, in part, by the randomized controlled trial for EPIEFFECT and ongoing investments in the development of future products in our pipeline.

Net income for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025 was $15 million and $49 million, respectively, compared to a net income of $7 million and $42 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $166 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $104 million as of December 31, 2024 and $142 million as of September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, our cash position, net of debt on our balance sheet, was $148 million, representing a sequential increase of $24 million and an increase of $63 million for the year.

Share Repurchase Authorization Announced

Also today, the MIMEDX Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of the Company's common stock over a two-year period. The share repurchase program provides MIMEDX with the flexibility to purchase shares of its common stock in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors.

MIMEDX intends to use the repurchase program periodically on a discretionary basis, subject to general business and market conditions and balanced against other investment opportunities. The repurchase program may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time.

MIMEDX remains focused on executing its strategic priorities and its decision to establish this repurchase program reflects its balanced approach to capital allocation.

Financial Outlook

For 2026, MIMEDX currently estimates net sales to be in a range of $340 to $360 million and for adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the mid-to-high teens.

Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an Adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release and our investor conference call include forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements regarding: (i) future sales, sales growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margin; (ii) our longer term financial goals and expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin; (iii) our expectations regarding the size of the market for our products;(iv) our expectations regarding the impact of CMS' updated 2026 Medicare reimbursement rules and model and our belief that Medicare is likely to introduce national coverage policy, given the withdrawal of the LCDs; (v) continued growth in different care settings and different products, specifically accounting for the change caused by CMS' updated 2026 reimbursement rules and model; and (vi) our expected outcomes relating to improving workflow and strengthening bonds between the Company and its customers. Additional forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan,"“goal,”“outlook,” "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: (i) future sales are uncertain and are affected by competition, access to customers, patient access to healthcare providers, the reimbursement environment, particularly in light of CMS' updated 2026 Medicare spending rules and reimbursement model, and many other factors; (ii) the Company may change its plans due to unforeseen circumstances; (iii) the results of scientific research are uncertain and may have little or no value; (iv) our ability to sell our products in other countries depends on a number of factors including adequate levels of reimbursement, market acceptance of novel therapies, and our ability to build and manage a direct sales force or third party distribution relationship; (v) the effectiveness of amniotic tissue as a therapy for particular indications or conditions is the subject of further scientific and clinical studies; (vi) we may alter the timing and amount of planned expenditures for research and development based on regulatory developments; (vii) the impact of CMS' updated 2026 spending rules and reimbursement model, particularly the shift to a capped rate for Medicare reimbursement, including the impact on our product utilization given the potential shift to alternate treatment modalities; and (viii) changes in the size of the addressable market for our products. Additional factors that could impact outcomes and our results include those described in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit.

Selected Unaudited Financial Information