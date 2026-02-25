Elutia To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, March 11, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the“Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Members of the Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

