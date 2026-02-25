Elutia To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, March 11, 2026
The conference call can be accessed using the following information:
Webcast: Click here
Dial-In: Click here
To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.
Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Elutia website at .
About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .
Investors:
Elutia Investor Relations
...
