Rxsight, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And 2025 Results Issues 2026 Guidance

2025 Light Adjustable Lens (LAL® and LAL+®) unit sales increased 12% to 109,615

Over 300,000 RxSight LAL procedures performed since launch, reinforcing the benefits of post-operative adjustability in clinical practice

Light Delivery Devices (LDDTM) installed base expanded to 1,134, providing a strong foundation for future procedure growth

RxSight's FDA Post-approval study results, demonstrating statistically superior outcomes for LAL eyes compared to historical results from contemporary toric IOLs, were accepted for publication in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Regulatory approval received in Australia, expanding the company's addressable international opportunity

“Based on our fourth quarter results, we believe that the commercial initiatives implemented in the second half of 2025 are showing early signs of progress,” said Ron Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxSight.“While there is still more work ahead, full year LAL growth reflected strong adoption as physicians and patients recognize the value of the company's differentiated therapy. Our team remains committed to driving the disciplined execution that supports doctors as they deliver the benefits of high-quality customized vision to their patients.” Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Full-year 2025 global sales of $134.5 million decreased 4% versus the prior year. LAL revenue growth of 12% was offset by a 48% decrease in LDD system sales compared to 2024. 2025 gross profit was $103.0 million, or 76.6% of revenue compared to gross profit of $98.9 million, or 70.7% of revenue in 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a greater percentage of revenue from LAL sales. Operating expenses for 2025 were $151.2 million, an 11% increase compared to $135.8 million in 2024. The increase was driven primarily by strategic investments to support our expanding commercial and operational footprint, in addition to research and development and marketing activities. The company is building international infrastructure and maintains regulatory approvals for the RxSight system in North America, Europe, Singapore, South Korea and, most recently, Australia. In 2025, net loss was $(38.9) million, or $(0.95) per share on a basic and diluted basis compared to a net loss of $(27.5) million, or $(0.71) per share on a basic and diluted basis in 2024. Adjusted net loss was $(7.3) million, or $(0.18) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(2.8) million, or $(0.07) per share on a basic and diluted basis in 2024. As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $228.1 million. Fourth Quarter Financial Results In the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue was $32.6 million, a decrease of 19% compared to $40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, largely reflecting lower LDD revenue compared to record LDD placements in the prior year period. For the quarter, LAL revenue decreased 1% year over year, while LDD revenue decreased 72%. Sequential LAL procedure growth reflects steady activity across the installed base, supported in part by recent commercial initiatives and typical seasonal trends. Fourth quarter gross profit was $25.3 million or 77.5% of revenue, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to gross profit of $28.8 million or 71.6% of revenue for the year-ago period. The increase in gross profit as percent of revenue was primarily driven by the favorable shift in product mix toward LAL sales. Total operating expenses were $36.6 million, a 2% decrease from $37.4 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by lower personnel costs, partially offset by continued investments to support LAL sales and advance the company's research and development pipeline. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a net loss of $(9.2) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(5.9) million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net gain of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Unit Sales Summary

Product 2025 Units Sold YoY Change vs. 2024 Q4 2025 Units Sold YoY Change vs. Q4 2024 QoQ Change vs. Q3 2025 Light Adjustable Lenses 109,615 +12% 28,611 (2%) +10% Light Delivery Devices 163 (47%) 25 (70%) 0%





2026 Guidance

The company provided its full year 2026 financial guidance as follows:



Revenue of $120.0 to $135.0 million, reflecting lower year-over-year LDD placements;

Gross margin of 70% to 72%, driven by higher per-unit manufacturing costs associated with lower LDD production volumes;

Operating expenses of $150.0 million to $160.0 million; and Non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $30.0 million to $32.0 million.



About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the“LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including: statements regarding the company's expectations that commercial initiatives implemented in the second half of 2025 are showing early signs of progress; statements relating to 2025 LAL growth and adoption trends in the United States; and statements concerning the company's commitment to disciplined execution in support of physicians delivering customized vision solutions to their patients.

RxSight, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 32,607 $ 40,214 $ 134,479 $ 139,927 Cost of sales 7,344 11,426 31,470 40,984 Gross profit 25,263 28,788 103,009 98,943 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 27,694 28,209 112,651 101,434 Research and development 8,905 9,208 38,549 34,367 Total operating expenses 36,599 37,417 151,200 135,801 Loss from operations (11,336 ) (8,629 ) (48,191 ) (36,858 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (4 ) (5 ) (19 ) (21 ) Interest and other income 2,195 2,708 9,332 9,474 Loss before income taxes (9,145 ) (5,926 ) (38,878 ) (27,405 ) Income tax expense 6 12 66 50 Net loss $ (9,150 ) $ (5,938 ) $ (38,944 ) $ (27,455 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments (13 ) (344 ) (136 ) 180 Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 5 (12 ) 23 (9 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (8 ) (356 ) (113 ) 171 Comprehensive loss $ (9,159 ) $ (6,294 ) $ (39,057 ) $ (27,284 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Attributable to common stock, basic and diluted 41,175,725 40,356,756 40,850,739 38,867,726





RxSight, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,949 $ 16,706 Short-term investments 208,179 220,517 Accounts receivable 23,383 30,050 Inventories, net 31,559 22,009 Prepaid and other current assets 4,389 4,541 Total current assets 287,459 293,823 Property and equipment, net 13,056 12,413 Operating leases right-of-use assets 9,959 11,217 Restricted cash 750 750 Other assets 590 360 Total assets $ 311,814 $ 318,563 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,296 $ 4,544 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,795 20,358 Lease liabilities 1,162 974 Total current liabilities 26,253 25,876 Long-term lease liabilities 9,878 11,322 Other long-term liabilities - 127 Total liabilities 36,131 37,325 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized,

41,242,005 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

40,428,220 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 41 40 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 936,628 903,127 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 53 166 Accumulated deficit (661,039 ) (622,095 ) Total stockholders' equity 275,683 281,238 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 311,814 $ 318,563





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net earnings (loss), and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, provide useful information to investors and are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because this expense is non-cash in nature and we believe excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted net earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net earnings (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation. We believe adjusted net earnings (loss) provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.





Reconciliations of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) and the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, are as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Common Stock Numerator: Net loss available to stockholders, basic and diluted $ (9,151 ) $ (5,938 ) $ (38,944 ) $ (27,455 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,818 7,282 31,612 24,635 Adjusted net (loss) income available to common stockholders, basic and diluted: $ (1,333 ) $ 1,344 $ (7,332 ) $ (2,820 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 41,175,725 40,356,756 40,850,739 38,867,726 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 41,175,725 45,622,429 40,850,739 38,867,726 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 )



