São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, February 25, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · SP Nightlife Desk Pós-Carnaval · Ellen Oléria takes the Casa de Francisca stage, Blue Note doubles up with two sessions, and the Vila Madalena bar strip returns to midweek form 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The midweek return. Carnaval is ten days gone, Mocidade Alegre were crowned champions, and São Paulo's post-folia hangover has finally lifted. Wednesday is when the city's best music houses run their sharpest programming - smaller crowds, better sound, more room at the bar. The headline tonight is at the Casa de Francisca:brings her show Brasilidades to the Palacete Teresa's Salão at 9:30 pm - a set that crosses samba, afro-Brazilian groove, and tropical pop with the authority of one of the most compelling voices in contemporary MPB. Downstairs in the Sala B,performs Me Acalmo Danando - A Música de Angela Ro Ro, voice and piano, a tribute to the late songwriter. On Avenida Paulista,runs two sessions: the 8 pm show is "Todo Interior É Igual" with Adriana Sanchez, Rafael "Garga" Altério, and Guilherme Rondon; the 10:30 pm session brings guitaristand his project Ybirá. In Moema,opens its monthly Wednesday Blues Jam with guestfrom Louisiana - four hours of unbroken blues from 9 pm. In Pinheiros,runs its Wednesday samba and chorinho session from 9 pm. D-Edge is dark until tomorrow's Moving. The Baixo Augusta and Vila Madalena bar strips are both operational. 26°C, cloudy, 26% chance of rain. A proper Wednesday night. MPB & Afro-Brazilian Casa de Francisca - Ellen Oléria Brasilidades → Centro · Palacete Teresa · from 9:30 pm Jazz & MPB Blue Note SP - Two sessions on Paulista → Consolação · Conjunto Nacional · from 8 pm Blues jam Bourbon Street - Blues Jam ft. Crystal Thomas → Moema · R. dos Chanés · from 9 pm Samba & chorinho Ó do Borogodó - Wednesday samba session → Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane · from 9 pm 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Ellen Oléria - Brasilidades at Casa de Francisca 9:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Centro · Check site for pricing 2 Blue Note SP - Todo Interior É Igual / Thiago Espirito Santo 8:00 pm & 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação · From R$60 3 Bourbon Street - Blues Jam ft. Crystal Thomas 9:00 pm · R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema · From R$40 4 Ó do Borogodó - Wednesday Samba & Chorinho 9:00 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · From R$30 5 Cida Moreira - A Música de Angela Ro Ro at Casa de Francisca 9:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Centro (Sala B) · Check site for pricing 03 Full Rundown Five picks 1Ellen Oléria - Brasilidades at Casa de Francisca MPB / Afro-Brazilian TIME 9:30 pm DOORS 7:30 pm TICKETS art

Ellen Oléria brings Brasilidades to the Salão of the Palacete Teresa - a show that celebrates the many layers of Brazilian music, from ancestral samba to afro-Brazilian groove and tropical pop. The repertoire runs from Samba da Zefa through Canto de Xangô and Jorge da Capadócia to Ilê Aiyê and Domingo no Parque, weaving generations, genres, and gestures of resistance into a single set. Oléria won the first season of The Voice Brasil in 2012 and has since become one of the most distinctive presences in contemporary MPB - powerful vocals, political clarity, and a stage energy that fills the room. The Salão at the Casa de Francisca seats around 120 in its intimate configuration. On a Wednesday after Carnaval, with the tourist rush gone and the city settling back into its working rhythms, this is one of the best rooms in São Paulo to hear music up close. Simultaneously, Sala B hosts Cida Moreira performing the songs of Angela Ro Ro, while the Porão presents Isaar. Three shows, one building, one ticket each - the Palacete Teresa running at full capacity on a Wednesday night.

Practicalities: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Centro (Palacete Teresa). Salão opens 7:30 pm; show at 9:30 pm; closes at 1 am. Largo open from 6:30 pm with free DJ Marafo set. Tickets via art or at the door. Card accepted. Metro São Bento (Line 1) + 5-minute walk. Smart casual - the Salão is a seated show.

R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Centro 2Blue Note São Paulo - Two Sessions Jazz / MPB SESSION 1 8:00 pm SESSION 2 10:30 pm TICKETS Eventim

Two distinct shows on the Paulista stage tonight. The 8 pm session is "Todo Interior É Igual" - Adriana Sanchez, Rafael "Garga" Altério, and Guilherme Rondon performing a show that draws on the musical traditions and stories of Brazil's interior. The 10:30 pm late session switches register: guitarist Thiago Espirito Santo presents his project Ybirá, a contemporary instrumental exploration rooted in Brazilian rhythms and jazz harmony. The Blue Note occupies the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional on Avenida Paulista - the room seats around 200, the sound is intimate and controlled, and the Varanda Blue terrace bar opens before and between shows for drinks overlooking one of the most iconic avenues in South America. Wednesday nights are reliably good at the Blue Note: the weekend rush hasn't arrived, tables are easier to book, and the kitchen serves its full dinner menu through both sessions. Tomorrow the room hosts the legendary MPB4 celebrating 60 years - tonight is the warm-up.

Practicalities: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar, Conjunto Nacional – Consolação. Lunch Mon–Fri 12 pm – 3 pm; Varanda Blue opens late afternoon. Concert hall from 8 pm with ticket. Book via Eventim or bluenotesp. Card accepted. Smart casual. Metro Consolação (Line 2-Green) or Paulista (Line 4-Yellow) - building entrance on Paulista.

Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar – Consolação 3Bourbon Street - Blues Jam ft. Crystal Thomas Blues DOORS 7:30 pm MUSIC 9:00 pm COVER From R$40

The monthly Wednesday Blues Jam at Bourbon Street is one of the most authentic live music events in São Paulo - four uninterrupted hours of blues with rotating sets of professional and amateur musicians trading solos and sharing the stage. This month's special guest is Crystal Thomas, a vocalist from Louisiana who brings a raw, Southern-fried power to every song she touches. The format is loose and electric: house musicians anchor each set, guest players sit in, and the crowd gets to witness the kind of spontaneous interplay that only happens when the music isn't scripted. Bourbon Street itself is a São Paulo institution - the New Orleans-inspired club in Moema has been running since 1995, the acoustics are excellent, the decor is covered in signed memorabilia from the likes of B.B. King and Nina Simone, and the Creole-influenced kitchen serves jambalaya and gumbo alongside cold beer. Wednesday is the best-kept secret night - regulars know, tourists don't.

Practicalities: R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema. Opens 7:30 pm; music from 9 pm. Cover R$40 advance (Sympla), R$55 at the door. Card accepted. Full dinner menu available. Reservations via WhatsApp +55 11 970 600 113 or phone 11 5095.6100. Metro Eucaliptos (Line 5-Lilac) + 10-minute walk. Parking nearby on Alameda dos Pamaris.

R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema 4Ó do Borogodó - Wednesday Samba Samba & chorinho DOORS 9:00 pm CLOSE 2:00 am COVER From R$30

Since 2001, Ó do Borogodó has been the samba and chorinho headquarters of Pinheiros - a small, unpretentious house on Rua Horácio Lane where the old guard and the new generation share the same stage. Wednesday is when the regulars come. The bar opens at 9 pm, the musicians start around 10, and by 11 the room is full and the samba is flowing. The format rotates between partido-alto, classic chorinho, and MPB-tinged samba depending on the night's performers - check their Instagram (@odoborogodobar) for the specific lineup. The kitchen does honest boteco food: caldo de feijão, carne-seca com abóbora, cold beer. Arrive before 10 pm if you want a table - the bar is small and it fills fast, even on a Wednesday. This is one of those São Paulo institutions where the music is never background noise; it is the entire point of being there.

Practicalities: R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros. Wed 9 pm – 2 am; Thu–Sat 10 pm – 3 am; Sun 4 pm – 9 pm. Cover from R$30 at the door. Cash and card accepted. Confirm tonight's lineup via Instagram @odoborogodobar. Metro Fradique Coutinho (Line 4-Yellow) + 8-minute walk. No reservations - first come, first served.

R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros 5Bar do Baixo - Vila Madalena Boteco & live music OPEN Evening – late VIBE Boteco crawl PRICE No cover

If you want a Wednesday night that doesn't require a ticket or a plan - just cold beer, good food, and the option to bar-hop until you find the right table - Vila Madalena is where you go. Bar do Baixo on Rua Girassol is the anchor: a boteco with art on the walls, samba on the speakers (sometimes live), and a crowd that mixes all ages and styles. From there, the Rua Aspicuelta strip opens up: O Pasquim Bar e Prosa has live samba and MPB most nights, Armazém Piola runs pagode sessions, and the Beco do Batman alleyway is worth a detour for the graffiti even if the bar scene is quieter mid-week. Further along Mourato Coelho, the SubAstor speakeasy serves excellent cocktails in a 1950s basement, and Boteco São Bento does reliable chope and petiscos. Vila Madalena on a Wednesday is São Paulo at its most unforced - no queues, no lists, just neighbourhood bars with the doors open and the music drifting out.

Practicalities: R. Girassol, 67 – Vila Madalena (Bar do Baixo). The strip extends along R. Aspicuelta, R. Mourato Coelho, and R. Fradique Coutinho. Most bars open from 6 pm; peak from 9 pm. No cover at most botecos. Card accepted everywhere. Metro Fradique Coutinho or Vila Madalena (Line 4-Yellow). Uber/99 easy for departure - flag on Fradique Coutinho for faster pickups.

R. Girassol, 67 – Vila Madalena 04 Suggested Route Four stops 6:30 PM Casa de Francisca - Largo - Centro Start early and free. DJ Marafo opens the Largo from 6:30 pm - vinyl-only sets of funk, soul, and Brazilian groove in the open-air courtyard of the Palacete Teresa. Grab a drink, settle into the atmosphere, and decide which of the three indoor shows you want at 9:30 pm. 8:00 PM → METRÔ SÃO BENTO TO CONSOLAÇÃO (15 MIN) Blue Note SP - Paulista Catch the first session at the Blue Note - "Todo Interior É Igual" with Adriana Sanchez and company. Dinner on Paulista before or during the show. The Varanda Blue terrace is open for drinks between sessions. 10:00 PM → METRÔ CONSOLAÇÃO TO FRADIQUE COUTINHO (10 MIN) Ó do Borogodó - Pinheiros The samba is in full swing by 10 pm. Grab a table if you can, order a caldo de feijão, and let the music carry you. The room peaks between 10 and midnight - intimate, sweaty, and exactly right. 12:00 AM → 8-MIN WALK TO RUA ASPICUELTA Vila Madalena bar strip Close the night in the Vila. Bar do Baixo, O Pasquim, or SubAstor - pick your poison. The bars run until 2 am on a Wednesday and the streets stay warm. Cold beer and one last conversation before the Uber home. 05 Still Going After 10 pm Late shift Wednesday is the first full midweek night where the city's music houses are properly operational post-Carnaval. Blue Note SP's late session with Thiago Espirito Santo starts at 10:30 pm - the premium option for those who want to hear guitar-driven Brazilian jazz on Paulista. Bourbon Street's Blues Jam runs until 1 am with Crystal Thomas from Louisiana anchoring the rotation. Ó do Borogodó's samba peaks between 10 pm and midnight and the bar stays open until 2 am. Casa de Francisca's Salão closes at 1 am - Ellen Oléria's set runs from 9:30 pm. The Baixo Augusta bar strip along Rua Augusta is open all night: A3 Bar, Caixote, and Soroko's all run until 2 am or later. The Vila Madalena strip stays warm until around midnight on a Wednesday. D-Edge opens tomorrow for Moving Thursday. Tomorrow night also brings MPB4 to the Blue Note for their 60th-anniversary show. Tonight is the midweek sweet spot - manageable crowds, full programming, and the city running at its best operational rhythm. 06 Plan B Alternatives ›- Casa de Francisca, Sala B, 9:30 pm. Voice and piano. A tribute to the late songwriter by one of her oldest musical companions. Intimate, emotional, and worth the ticket if you want something quieter than the Salão upstairs. ›- Casa de Francisca, Porão, 9:30 pm. The Recife-born artist performs a set rooted in ancestral and futuristic vocal traditions, accompanied by guitar, percussion, and projections. Standing room in the basement - raw, experimental, intimate. ›- R. Aspicuelta, 201 – Vila Madalena, from 7 pm. Live samba and MPB most nights. Feijuca on Wednesdays. A reliable Vila Madalena anchor with consistent music and a crowd that knows the words. ›- Thursday 26 Feb, 8 pm and 10:30 pm. The legendary vocal group celebrates 60 years with songs from their new Biscoito Fino album and guests including Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento, and Edu Lobo. Tickets moving fast on Eventim. ›- Friday 27 Feb, 8 pm and 10:30 pm. The Spanish bassist makes his Latin American debut on the Blue Note stage - jazz, funk, and modern groove from one of Europe's most in-demand contrabaixistas. ›- Thursday 26 Feb, Barra Funda. The weekly Thursday electronic night returns. Check @dedgesp for lineup confirmation - Victor Lou, Ella de Vuono, and residents are on rotation this month. ›- 20–22 March, Autódromo de Interlagos. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Lorde, Deftones, Skrillex. Lineup and set times dropped today. Tickets via lfrn. 07 Getting Around Transport intelSP Metro runs normal weekday operations until midnight. Line 4-Yellow (Vila Sônia–Luz) connects Paulista (Blue Note) to Fradique Coutinho (Vila Madalena / Ó do Borogodó) in two stops. Line 1-Blue connects São Bento (Casa de Francisca) to Consolação (Blue Note). Line 5-Lilac to Eucaliptos for Bourbon Street. Bilhete Único card accepted; NFC payments on newer turnstiles.No event-related closures tonight. All Carnaval infrastructure has been dismantled. Normal traffic patterns across Centro, Paulista, Pinheiros, and Moema.No surge pricing on a regular Wednesday. 99 and Uber both active. Pinheiros to Paulista runs about 15 minutes and R$15–20. Centro to Vila Madalena about 20 minutes and R$20–25. For departures from Vila Madalena late at night, flag on Rua Fradique Coutinho for faster pickups - the side streets can be slow.All venues listed are in well-trafficked areas. Vila Madalena's main streets (Aspicuelta, Mourato Coelho, Fradique Coutinho) are well-lit and active until late. Rua Augusta is busier - stick to lit stretches. Standard awareness applies: keep phones pocketed when walking, use ride-hail for late departures, and avoid isolated side streets after midnight. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro / República The cultural heart Casa de Francisca at the Palacete Teresa is the anchor - three simultaneous shows tonight (Ellen Oléria, Cida Moreira, Isaar) plus DJ Marafo in the Largo from 6:30 pm. The surrounding streets around Praça da Sé and Rua Quintino Bocaiúva are quiet after dark - go for the music, leave by metrô or ride-hail. Metro São Bento. Paulista / Consolação Jazz on the avenue Blue Note SP in the Conjunto Nacional runs two sessions tonight. The Baixo Augusta strip - from Rua Augusta's bars to the clubs further south - is open for mid-week drinking. Caixote, A3 Bar, and Soroko's all open from 6 pm. Metro Consolação or Paulista. Pinheiros / Vila Madalena The samba zone Ó do Borogodó (samba from 9 pm) and the Vila Madalena bar strip (Bar do Baixo, O Pasquim, SubAstor, Armazém Piola) are all within walking distance. This is where Wednesday night happens in the Zona Oeste - start at Ó do Borogodó, drift to the Vila, and close at whatever table still has cold beer. Metro Fradique Coutinho. Moema / Ibirapuera Blues & New Orleans Bourbon Street Music Club is the destination: Blues Jam with Crystal Thomas from 9 pm. The Moema neighbourhood around Alameda dos Pamaris has restaurants and bars open for dinner beforehand. Quieter than Pinheiros or Paulista on a Wednesday - come for the music, stay for the jambalaya. Metro Eucaliptos. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tomorrow: MPB4 at Blue Note SP (60th anniversary). Thursday: Moving at D-Edge. Friday: Vincen Garcia at Blue Note SP.