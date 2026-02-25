Jimmy Kimmel Unloads On Trump's Record-Long State Of The Union Address: 'What A Speech It Wasn't'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a blistering response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, characterizing the marathon speech as“angry,” divisive, and at times incoherent.

Opening his monologue, Kimmel didn't hold back.

“It was angry, right? It was an angry speech. The theme of tonight's speech was 'All foreigners are murderers.'”

Trump's address, which reportedly ran 107 minutes - breaking his own record for the longest annual address - touched on immigration, the economy, tariffs, and healthcare.

Kimmel, however, focused on what he viewed as its darker tone and exaggerated claims.

“What a speech it wasn't”

Kimmel mocked the length and structure of the speech, questioning whether it qualified as an address at all.

“When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or at some point does it become a conniption fit?”

He added another jab:“What a speech it wasn't.”

Kimmel slams Trump over DEI and Food Stamp cuts

Kimmel took aim at policy points Trump touted during the address, including ending DEI initiatives and removing millions from food assistance programs.

“He bragged about ending DEI. He bragged about kicking two million people off food stamps. It was like a Christmas message from the Grinch.”

Mocking the delivery

Beyond policy critiques, Kimmel targeted Trump's appearance and delivery.

“His hair looked like a cloud on top of a sweet potato.”

He continued:“His flop sweat and makeup combined to form a frothy, homemade Orange Julius on his face.”

At one point, Kimmel compared Trump's cognitive state to that of President Joe Biden.

“I have to say: Trump's dementia really makes me miss Joe Biden's dementia. It was a much friendlier dementia.”

Hockey teams

Trump recognized the US Men's Hockey Team during the speech following their 2026 Olympic gold medal win. Kimmel noted their attendance at the White House, while joking that the US Women's Hockey Team received“a better offer from none other than Flavor Flav.”

The president's address also reportedly omitted any mention of the Epstein files - a topic that has generated speculation among critics.

| 'Black people aren't apes!' Al Green ejected from Trump's SOTU 2026 | VIDEO“The real State of the Union”

Kimmel closed his monologue with a sharply worded assessment of the country under Trump's leadership.

“Here's the real State of the Union, OK? We have a nutjob wannabe king who's doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn't want to hear.”

He continued:“He has his goons arresting, incarcerating and killing American citizens. He's cut funding for cancer research and children's hospitals while he rakes in literally billions of dollars for himself and his family.”

Kimmel further accused the president of undermining voting rights and favoring the wealthy.

“He's lining the pockets of billionaires, all while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry. In the name of Jesus, by the way, who you could read all about in a Donald Trump edition of the 'God Bless the USA Bible' that is made in China and available for $99.99. That is the State of the Union.”

Ongoing feud

The monologue marks the latest chapter in an ongoing public feud between Kimmel and Trump. Trump has previously criticized Kimmel and called for his show to be canceled, while Kimmel has consistently used his platform to condemn Trump's rhetoric and policies.

Tuesday night's episode made clear that the hostility between the two shows no signs of cooling - and that Kimmel intends to continue making Trump a central target of his late-night commentary.

| Trump's explosive SOTU 2026 claim - Pak PM would have died if not for me | Watch