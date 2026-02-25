Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aleix Nadal


  • Analyst, Defence, Security and Justice team, RAND Europe
Aleix Nadal is an analyst at RAND Europe on the Defence, Security and Justice team. His primary research interests include space power, deterrence and escalation dynamics, and the privatisation of security in new operational domains. He is a member of the RAND Europe Space Hub (RESH) team, a cross-RAND centre of excellence for space-related research.

He holds a Ph.D. in defence studies from King's College London, where he examined the evolving posture of the Royal Air Force (RAF) on outer space since the end of the 1991 Gulf War. He has previously taught for the RAF's officers development programme on air and space power at the Joint Services Command and Staff College. Before that, Nadal worked as an intern in the European Space Policy Institute (Vienna) and the Istituto Affari Internazionali (Rome). He is a NATO Defense College NextGen Future Fellow.

Experience
  • –present Analyst, Defence, Security and Justice team, RAND Europe

