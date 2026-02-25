Zelensky Discusses Economic Cooperation, Countering Russia's Recruitment Of Africans With Ghana's FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and thanked him for this visit, the first in our countries' history. We discussed specific areas where we can advance our partnership: agriculture, defense cooperation, and expanding programs for Ghanaian students to study at Ukrainian universities,” he wrote.

The President noted that Ghana would chair the African Union the next year and stressed the importance of using this period to deepen ties between Ukraine and Africa.

“We also held detailed discussions on how Russia recruits citizens of Ghana and other countries in Africa to participate in the war against Ukraine, and how we can counter this. Our teams will remain in contact on this issue,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian President also expressed gratitude to Ghana for its clear support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for backing Ukraine's positions in UN General Assembly resolutions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hopes that the presidents of Ukraine and Ghana, Volodymyr Zelensky and John Dramani Mahama, will meet to conclude a defense cooperation agreement, negotiations on which are currently underway.