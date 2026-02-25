Terra Ziolkowski Releases Free“15-Minute Mouth Check” Self-Audit For Everyday Oral Health

MENAFN - GetNews) Terra Ziolkowski, a dental assistant in Miami, Florida, created a fast, at-home checklist to help people stay consistent and catch small issues before they turn into bigger bills.

Terra Ziolkowski has released a free resource for everyday individuals called the“15-Minute Mouth Check,” a simple self-audit checklist and question script designed to help people spot early warning signs, tighten daily habits, and walk into their next dental visit with clearer notes.

The one-page guide is designed for busy schedules. It focuses on repeatable basics, not perfect routines.

“Most people do not need a complicated routine,” said Ziolkowski.“They need a routine they can actually repeat, even on busy days.”

Ziolkowski created the resource after seeing the same pattern again and again: people delay small fixes, then get hit with bigger problems and bigger costs.

“People are often surprised that the basics still matter most,” she said.“When you keep the basics simple, you actually stick with them.”

The“15-Minute Mouth Check” includes a quick daily habit checklist, a short mirror scan, a notes section for symptoms and triggers, and a plain-language script for asking questions at a dental appointment.

“Perfection is not the goal,” Ziolkowski said.“The goal is a routine you can keep when life gets messy.”

The real-world cost of waiting

Ziolkowski says one reason people avoid oral care is that the downside is not always immediate. But when problems escalate, the financial hit can be fast and personal.



Cavity fillings can cost about $100 to $1,150 per tooth, depending on the type of filling and complexity.

A dental crown can range from about $800 to $2,500 without insurance.

Root canal treatment can cost about $600 to $1,200 without insurance. Emergency department visits for dental care average $749 if the patient is not hospitalized and are often far more expensive than routine dental care.

“This is about small checks that prevent big problems,” Ziolkowski said.“If you can name what's going on early, you can act earlier.”

Use this in 15 minutes

Set a timer for 15 minutes. Use a mirror and bright lighting. No special tools required.

Do the habit check (3 minutes) - Mark what you do most days: brush once, brush twice, rush at night, skip between-teeth cleaning, late-night snacking, falling asleep before brushing.

Quick mirror scan (6 minutes) - Look for:



Bleeding gums when brushing or flossing

Sore spots or swelling

Sensitivity to cold, sweet, or pressure One area you always miss (often the same side, same back tooth)

3. Write your notes (4 minutes) - Jot down:

Where it feels off



When it started What makes it better or worse

4. Use the appointment script (2 minutes) - Choose one or two questions, such as:



“Can you show me the spot I keep missing when I brush?”

“Is this sensitivity something I should treat now or watch?” “What is the simplest routine you want me to follow for the next 30 days?”

Common mistakes people make

Ziolkowski says these are the most common missteps that keep people stuck.



Going all-or-nothing - If the routine cannot be perfect, it gets skipped.

Brushing fast and missing the gumline - Speed often means missed plaque at the edges.

Waiting for pain - Pain can show up later than the problem. Leaving the appointment without a plan - People leave without clarity, then repeat the same habits.

Do this today

Use the“15-Minute Mouth Check” tonight. Complete the checklist once, write down two notes, and pick one small change you will keep for the next seven days. Then bring your notes to your next dental visit and read your questions directly from the script.

About Terra Ziolkowski

Terra Ziolkowski is a dental assistant based in Miami, Florida. She is known for her calm chairside manner, attention to detail, and practical patient education focused on simple habits that support long-term oral health.