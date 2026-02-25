Toll Brothers Honored At The Nationals Awards By NAHB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Wins Seven Gold Awards and 28 Silver Awards for Stunning Model Home Designs Across the Country

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, was recently honored with seven Gold Award honors by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at The Nationals, the home building industry's highest awards competition.

The prestigious awards are presented by the National Association of Home Builders Sales and Marketing Council to recognize the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. The awards span categories from product and community design to advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.









A panel of industry professionals selected finalists from more than 1,100 entries, and Toll Brothers' Arizona, California, Colorado, and South Carolina divisions were recognized as the Gold Award winners in the following categories:



Best Single-Family Detached Model Home 4,000 to 4,750 Square Feet: Sereno Canyon – Windgate, Scottsdale, Arizona

Best Outdoor Living Space of a Home: Skyline at Summit in Orchard Hills - Avril, Irvine, California

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $600,000 to $700,000: Coachman Reserve – Alisia, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $700,000 to $800,000: Heights at DTC – Prentice, Centennial, Colorado

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $800,000 to $1 Million: Preserve at Kissing Camels – Pinon, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $1.5 Million to $2.5 Million: Volara at Valencia – Altair, Valencia, California Best Landscape of a Model Complex: Skyline at Summit in Orchard Hills, Irvine, California



“We are honored to celebrate this recognition of our stunning new home communities from across the country that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers.

In addition to the seven Gold Awards, Toll Brothers was also recognized with 28 Silver Award honors. To see the full list of winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit .