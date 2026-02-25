Questex's Vibe Conference Unveils The Winners Of The Vibe Vista Awards, Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award, Innovation Award And The Supplier Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference, the only event of its kind dedicated to the on-premise beverage industry, unveils the winners of the Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award, Innovation Award, Vista Awards, and Supplier Awards. Vibe Conference was held at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California, February 23-25.

Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and Innovation Award

The Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and the Innovation Award honor individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry.



Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award: Patrick Henry, Patrick Henry Creative Promotions Innovation Award: Nathan Grover, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

The award winners were chosen by the Vibe Conference Advisory Council, a group of industry leaders dedicated to recognizing excellence within the beverage sector.

Brandy Rand, Vice President/Market Leader of Hospitality Group, Questex, said,“Congratulations to Patrick Henry and Nathan Grover on these well-deserved awards! Patrick has built iconic relationships and partnerships that will endure for years to come. And Nate has an unmatched talent for identifying consumer needs and turning them into successful products and promotions. We are thrilled to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

Vibe Vista Awards

The Vista Awards are where the best in on-premise beverage takes the spotlight. The awards recognize outstanding performers in the beverage industry across leading chains and hospitality groups. They celebrate excellence in the creation, training, execution, management, and ongoing success of beverage programs.

Award winners include:



Best Beverage Menu: Hilton

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Virgin Voyages

Best Beer Program: Lazy Dog Restaurants

Best Spirits Program: Marriott International

Best Wine Program: Silversea Cruises

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer: Virgin Voyages

Best Overhaul of Beverage Program: Vail Resorts

Best Overall: Airlines: United Airlines

Best Overall: Cruise: Norwegian

Best Overall: Hotel: Hyatt Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant: Red Lobster



The Vibe Vista Awards entries were evaluated on the basis of positive beverage sales initiatives, operational innovations, and training and service programs that uphold high-quality standards. This year's judging panel included:



Brian Warrener, Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University

Dale DeGroff, Partner, DeGroff Spirits

Maria Bastasch, Partner, Drink Company

Christie Dufault, Professor, Wine and Beverage Studies, Culinary Institute of America Kim Haasarud, Beverage Consultant, Liquid Architecture



Rand said,“The Vista Awards celebrate the exceptional companies redefining the beverage experience in on-premise venues nationwide. These winning programs drove incredible revenue increases, modernized beverage programs, and increased visits, all while maintaining consistency and efficiency at scale. Congratulations to this year's winners for pushing the boundaries of our industry.”

Supplier Awards

For more than ten years, the Supplier Awards have invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes. The results are based on comprehensive research from food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit's annual On-Premise Partnering Study. Through in-depth live interviews with 56 leading operators, CM Profit gathered assessments of supplier service performance across the industry. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

This year also included the new Momentum Award, which celebrates a partner whose impact in the on-premise channel has surged in a major way. It honors a supplier that's not just performing well, but accelerating and showing up with fresh energy and true partnership.

Award winners include:



Best Overall Supplier: Red Bull North America

Momentum Award: Sazerac Company

Best Large Beer Supplier: Constellation Brands

Best Medium Beer Supplier: New Belgium Brewing Company

Best Small Beer Supplier: Athletic Brewing Company

Best Large Wine Supplier: Trinchero Family Estates

Best Medium Wine Supplier: Jackson Family Wines

Best Small Wine Supplier: Copper Cane Wines & Provisions

Best Large Spirits Supplier: Bacardi USA

Best Medium Spirits Supplier: Campari Group

Best Small Spirits Supplier: Rémy Cointreau USA

Best Large Non-Alcohol Supplier: Red Bull North America

Best Medium Non-Alcohol Supplier: American Beverage Marketers Best Small Non-Alcohol Supplier: Fever-Tree

Shawn Fox, Partner, CM Profit Group, said,“Congratulations to the 2026 Supplier Award Winners. This year's winners were recognized for their rapid responsiveness, fresh ideas and insights, top-notch training and education, and a deep understanding of operators' businesses. We extend our sincere gratitude to all participating operators who generously shared their valuable insights confidentially. To further thank them for their support, CM Profit has made a $1,680 donation to CORE, with $30 donated on behalf of each company interviewed.”

