403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eddie Sajjad Publishes 'Demand More Than Words' Platform Summary As Early Voting Continues In Fort Bend County
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eddie Sajjad, a candidate for Fort Bend County Judge in the Democratic primary election, today released a platform summary titled“Demand More Than Words” and invited residents to review his priorities during the final week of early voting.
The platform summary outlines priorities related to staffing, resilience planning, local economic opportunity, government modernization, and public transparency.
“Fort Bend County is growing rapidly, and residents expect county services to keep pace,” said Eddie.“My platform focuses on practical priorities and measurable execution. Transparency shouldn't be a puzzle.”
The platform summary highlights the following areas:
Staffing and service capacity
The campaign has emphasized recruitment, retention, and workforce stability as factors that support consistent service delivery across county departments.
Resilience and readiness
The campaign has identified planning for major weather events, flooding risk, and extended power outages as a priority area for coordination and preparedness.
Local opportunity and economic strength
The campaign has stated that long-term economic strength includes supporting small business growth and expanding access to opportunity for Fort Bend-based firms, including minority-owned businesses, within applicable laws and procurement rules.
Modernization and workforce readiness
The campaign has highlighted modernization of operations and workforce readiness planning as technology and automation accelerate changes in the job market.
Public transparency residents can use
The campaign has advocated for clearer public information, easier navigation of county data, and tools that help residents understand priorities and track progress.
“Transparency shouldn't be a puzzle,” Eddie said.“If residents cannot see it clearly, understand it, and interact with it easily, it does not function as transparency.”
Eddie also referenced a civic participation reminder from Congressman John Lewis:“The vote is precious. It is almost sacred.”
Key Dates
Early Voting Ends: Friday, February 27, 2026
Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Learn More
Residents can review the platform summary and campaign priorities at
###
About Eddie Sajjad
Eddie Sajjad is a Houston-area entrepreneur and longtime Fort Bend County community member running for Fort Bend County Judge. His campaign focuses on accountability, transparency, operational excellence, and practical solutions that improve everyday life for residents.
Eddie Sajjad for Fort Bend County Judge
The platform summary outlines priorities related to staffing, resilience planning, local economic opportunity, government modernization, and public transparency.
“Fort Bend County is growing rapidly, and residents expect county services to keep pace,” said Eddie.“My platform focuses on practical priorities and measurable execution. Transparency shouldn't be a puzzle.”
The platform summary highlights the following areas:
Staffing and service capacity
The campaign has emphasized recruitment, retention, and workforce stability as factors that support consistent service delivery across county departments.
Resilience and readiness
The campaign has identified planning for major weather events, flooding risk, and extended power outages as a priority area for coordination and preparedness.
Local opportunity and economic strength
The campaign has stated that long-term economic strength includes supporting small business growth and expanding access to opportunity for Fort Bend-based firms, including minority-owned businesses, within applicable laws and procurement rules.
Modernization and workforce readiness
The campaign has highlighted modernization of operations and workforce readiness planning as technology and automation accelerate changes in the job market.
Public transparency residents can use
The campaign has advocated for clearer public information, easier navigation of county data, and tools that help residents understand priorities and track progress.
“Transparency shouldn't be a puzzle,” Eddie said.“If residents cannot see it clearly, understand it, and interact with it easily, it does not function as transparency.”
Eddie also referenced a civic participation reminder from Congressman John Lewis:“The vote is precious. It is almost sacred.”
Key Dates
Early Voting Ends: Friday, February 27, 2026
Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Learn More
Residents can review the platform summary and campaign priorities at
###
About Eddie Sajjad
Eddie Sajjad is a Houston-area entrepreneur and longtime Fort Bend County community member running for Fort Bend County Judge. His campaign focuses on accountability, transparency, operational excellence, and practical solutions that improve everyday life for residents.
Eddie Sajjad for Fort Bend County Judge
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment