New Al Jouf International Airport Opens In Saudi Arabia With UAE Flights

2026-02-25 02:22:58
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia's new Al Jouf International Airport has official begun operations today, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The airport is replacing an older one, and the first flight today marks the complete transfer of operational activities.

According to SPA, the new airport has an estimated annual capacity of 1.6 million passengers, compared to approximately 175,000 at the previous airport, representing a growth of more than 800 per cent.

The website shows flights to and from Dubai operating through the carriers Flydubai and Saudia.

Passenger terminal

The passenger terminal has been designed in accordance with the latest international standards. Here are some facts about the hub:

  • It covers a total area of 24,000 square metres.

  • It has 16 check-in counters, two of which are designated for self-service

  • It has 11 departure and arrival gates

  • Five dual passport control counters are available

  • Visitors have access to 648 parking spaces

  • This is in addition to a variety of integrated facilities and services.

Autism-friendly services

The airport also features sensory rooms dedicated to serving travelers with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as accessible services for people with disabilities and similar conditions.

Design inspiration

In addition, it offers commercial spaces totaling 1,700 square meters, reflecting a commitment to providing an inclusive travel environment that meets the needs of all passengers.

The terminal's design incorporates elements inspired by Al-Jouf Region's heritage. It includes approximately 5,000 square metres of green spaces adorned with olive trees, for which the region is well known.

