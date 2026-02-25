New Al Jouf International Airport Opens In Saudi Arabia With UAE Flights
According to SPA, the new airport has an estimated annual capacity of 1.6 million passengers, compared to approximately 175,000 at the previous airport, representing a growth of more than 800 per cent.Recommended For You
The website shows flights to and from Dubai operating through the carriers Flydubai and Saudia.Passenger terminal
The passenger terminal has been designed in accordance with the latest international standards. Here are some facts about the hub:
- It covers a total area of 24,000 square metres.
It has 16 check-in counters, two of which are designated for self-service It has 11 departure and arrival gates
Five dual passport control counters are available Visitors have access to 648 parking spaces
This is in addition to a variety of integrated facilities and services.
The airport also features sensory rooms dedicated to serving travelers with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as accessible services for people with disabilities and similar conditions.Design inspiration
In addition, it offers commercial spaces totaling 1,700 square meters, reflecting a commitment to providing an inclusive travel environment that meets the needs of all passengers.
The terminal's design incorporates elements inspired by Al-Jouf Region's heritage. It includes approximately 5,000 square metres of green spaces adorned with olive trees, for which the region is well known.ALSO READ
- How Ras Al Khaimah airport expanded international flights to 16 countries in 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment