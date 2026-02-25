Kennedy Love Story Series Captivates With 90S Nostalgia And Tragic Romance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 90s aesthetic, the nostalgia, and the tragic real-life romance are among the reasons Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has captured global attention since it premiered on Disney+ on February 12, 2026.

The nine-episode series released its first three episodes on launch day, with the remaining episodes rolling out weekly ahead of the finale scheduled for March 26.

Recommended For You

The first instalment in Ryan Murphy's Love Story anthology follows the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, often described as one of the 'most iconic couples of the 20th century'. The series is inspired by Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

John F Kennedy Jr., son of former US president John F Kennedy, was considered one of the most eligible bachelors of the 1990s, until he met Carolyn Bessette, a fashion publicist at Calvin Klein known for her minimalist style and quiet presence.

While the real-life story has been widely documented, the show's visual storytelling and emotional tone have introduced the couple to a new generation of viewers.

The ' 90s nostalgia factor

Much of the online buzz has centred around the show's strong '90s aesthetic, from its lighting and colour grading to the fashion and interiors.

“The lighting and colouring in this series is giving prime 90s/early 2000s films,” said Mariam, a TikTok user who shared that she watched the first episodes in one sitting.“Even when I know how it ends, I couldn't stop watching.”

Another viewer, Alex, wrote:“The colours, the filming, the music, the details, the decor, the clothing, the people, this show is so pleasing and hits the spot.”

For many younger viewers, the series taps into a growing nostalgia trend, where past decades are being rediscovered through fashion, music, and storytelling.

Casting, chemistry, and the 'old money' appeal

Paul Anthony Kelly, who plays John F. Kennedy Jr., has received strong reactions online, with many viewers saying he was“made for the role” and praising his resemblance and portrayal of Kennedy's calm confidence and charisma.

Reactions to Sarah Pidgeon's portrayal of Carolyn Bessette have been more mixed, but audiences have still pointed to the on-screen chemistry between the two leads as one of the show's strengths.

The couple's understated style and private lifestyle have also contributed to the show's appeal, feeding into the ongoing fascination with the so-called“old money” aesthetic.

Music and mood

The soundtrack has also become a talking point online, with viewers highlighting how the music enhances the emotional tone of the series.

“Can we talk about the soundtrack? Just hit after hit,” one TikTok user wrote.

One of the standout tracks, Frank Ocean's American Wedding, includes the lyric“M-R-S dot Kennedy”, a reference that many viewers say captures the blend of glamour and quiet tragedy that defined the couple's public image.

A story shaped by legacy and loss

Beyond the central romance, the series also explores the influence of Jackie Kennedy, who died on May 19, 1994. Known globally for her style and cultural influence, the former first lady is portrayed as a central figure in shaping John Jr.'s life after the assassination of his father in 1963.

In the showm Naomi Watts plays her role as the show touches on her later years, focusing on her role as a mother and her efforts to raise John and his sister Caroline away from constant public scrutiny.

A tragic ending viewers already know

Part of the show's emotional pull comes from the fact that audiences already know how the story ends.

On July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. died when the light aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard. His wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister Lauren, who were also on board, died in the accident.

The couple had been travelling to attend a family wedding scheduled the following day at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

Despite the well-known ending, viewers continue to follow the series for its intimate portrayal of the relationship, the pressures of public life, and the quieter moments behind one of America's most closely watched couples.

As one viewer summed it up online:“We all know it's a tragic love story. That's exactly why it's so hard to look away.”



Widowed father of 5 receives life-changing help from hooded Emirati stranger 'Desi' Bling in Dubai? Netflix teases new reality show on Indian elite in UAE

ALSO READ