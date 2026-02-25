Family-Written Book Draws On Travel Across The United States

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new travel-themed book draws on one couple's visits to all 50 U.S. states. With Lent underway, From Sea to Shining Sea: 50 Daily Devotions from Traveling to Every State in America offers easy-to-read reflections inspired by real travel stories, pairing Scripture and prayer that support personal growth.

John Christopher Frame wrote the book with his parents, Gene and Marsha Frame, whose travels throughout the United States shaped the content. Readers are invited to explore the country while reflecting on faith through everyday travel experiences.

“The short devotions in this book give a glimpse into the country through the eyes of my parents-who have been married for nearly 60 years. The book offers a simple way to learn about places in the U.S. while also reflecting on spiritual themes and becoming a better person,” John Christopher Frame said.

Each devotion focuses on one U.S. state and a faith-based theme. They highlight notable destinations like national parks and the Kennedy Space Center, along with lesser-known sites such as historic landmarks and museums-inviting readers to appreciate the breadth and beauty found across the U.S.

“I want readers to feel like they've travelled without leaving home and to discover things about the country they didn't know,” Frame said.“You get to learn a lot about 'regular America' that you don't see on TV or anywhere else,” he added.

The reflections encourage people to slow down, set aside time to pause, and think more intentionally about their spiritual life.

“I hope the book helps readers develop a regular habit of quiet time and encourages thoughtful reflection on life and faith,” Frame said.

The ebook edition of From Sea to Shining Sea is currently free on Amazon and other major retailers, with a paperback edition also available.

More information can be found at:

