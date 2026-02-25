MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Galaxy Payroll Group Renews Five-Year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with NIKE China Holding HK Limited (Macau Branch)

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – February 22, Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ: GLXG) (“Galaxy” or the“Company”), a Nasdaq-listed human resources solutions provider, today announced that it has formally renewed a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with NIKE China Holding HK Limited (Macau Branch) (“Nike Macau Branch”).

Five-Year Renewal with Comprehensive HR Service Coverage

Pursuant to the agreement, the renewed cooperation term will commence on December 1, 2025 and continue through November 30, 2030. During this period, Galaxy will continue to provide Nike Macau Branch with a comprehensive suite of human resources outsourcing services, including local payroll processing, attendance and leave management, social security and tax compliance filings, as well as advisory services relating to labor regulations and employment policies.

This integrated service model is designed to enable Nike Macau Branch to focus on its core retail and brand operations while enhancing overall organizational efficiency and compliance management.

Strategic Renewal Reflects Client Confidence and Enhances Revenue Visibility

The renewal marks an important milestone in the long-standing relationship between the parties and reflects the continued trust placed in Galaxy's professional capabilities, compliance standards, and service delivery quality by a leading international brand.

The execution of a multi-year agreement is expected to enhance the Company's revenue visibility and cash flow stability over the next five years, further aligning with its capital markets strategy of building a high-quality, resilient, and sustainable business model. While the agreement provides for long-term cooperation, actual results may vary and remain subject to market and operational conditions.

Local Expertise and Scalable Service Infrastructure as Core Competitive Advantages

Since its establishment in 2013, Galaxy has focused on the Hong Kong and Macau markets while progressively expanding its cross-regional service capabilities. The Company has developed deep expertise in Hong Kong and Macau labor laws, taxation, and social security regulations, forming a strong local compliance foundation.

Through a service framework that combines standardized operational processes with customized solutions, Galaxy delivers consistency and scalability across its client base. Its proprietary payroll and attendance management platform enhances operational efficiency while supporting data security and business continuity, serving as a key differentiator in attracting and retaining multinational enterprise clients.

Throughout prior phases of cooperation, Galaxy has supported Nike Macau Branch in navigating complex employment and compliance environments. The Company's solutions have demonstrated reliability in accuracy, responsiveness, and risk control, providing a solid foundation for this long-term renewal.

Looking Ahead: From Service Delivery to Value Co-Creation

Entering the new cooperation cycle, Galaxy intends to further optimize payroll workflows and intelligent attendance systems within the existing service framework. Through enhanced data integration and periodic management reporting, the Company aims to support the client's ongoing efforts toward standardized and digitalized human resource management.

The parties have also agreed to retain flexibility to expand the scope of services through supplemental agreements, enabling the partnership to evolve in alignment with the client's business development.

The renewal of this five-year strategic agreement not only represents long-term recognition of Galaxy's professional value, but also underscores the sustainability of its business model. It is expected to further strengthen the Company's brand presence in the Hong Kong, Macau, and broader Asia-Pacific human resources outsourcing markets, while serving as a replicable benchmark case for multinational retail, sports, and consumer brands.

As global enterprises increasingly prioritize compliance efficiency, cost optimization, and organizational resilience, Galaxy continues to leverage its localized expertise, robust service infrastructure, and high-quality client base to build sustainable long-term growth momentum.

The Company's management commented:“We will continue to place service capability at the core of our growth strategy, deepen strategic cooperation with existing high-quality clients, and proactively expand relationships with multinational and regional enterprises that offer long-term value, with the goal of delivering steady and sustainable returns to our shareholders.”

