Switzerland To Issue CHF 50,000 Solidarity Payment After Crans-Montana Fire

According to the statement, the payment is designed to give those affected quick and straightforward support to help them get through immediate financial difficulties. The Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, says it also sees the contribution as an important gesture of social solidarity and a sign of the Confederation's support.

The Federal Council has approved an urgent federal law to authorise the solidarity payment and has submitted the necessary supplementary funds to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to adopt the emergency legislation during its spring session in March, allowing the money to be released quickly.

