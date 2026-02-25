Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland To Issue CHF 50,000 Solidarity Payment After Crans-Montana Fire

Switzerland To Issue CHF 50,000 Solidarity Payment After Crans-Montana Fire


(MENAFN: Swissinfo) The Swiss government plans to provide a solidarity payment to the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana and to the families of those who died. It said on Wednesday that the contribution will amount to CHF50,000 ($64,535).
According to the statement, the payment is designed to give those affected quick and straightforward support to help them get through immediate financial difficulties. The Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, says it also sees the contribution as an important gesture of social solidarity and a sign of the Confederation's support.

The Federal Council has approved an urgent federal law to authorise the solidarity payment and has submitted the necessary supplementary funds to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to adopt the emergency legislation during its spring session in March, allowing the money to be released quickly.

More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image

This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's

