Switzerland To Issue CHF 50,000 Solidarity Payment After Crans-Montana Fire
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat will Crans-Montana-Opfern 50'000 Franken auszahlen
Original
Read more: Bundesrat will Crans-Montana-Opfern 50'000 Franken ausz
Русский
ru
Пострадавшие в Кран-Монтане получат по 50 000 франков
Read more: Пострадавшие в Кран-Монтане получат по 50 000 фр
According to the statement, the payment is designed to give those affected quick and straightforward support to help them get through immediate financial difficulties. The Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, says it also sees the contribution as an important gesture of social solidarity and a sign of the Confederation's support.
+ Swiss canton makes first payments to Crans-Montana fire victimsExternal link
The Federal Council has approved an urgent federal law to authorise the solidarity payment and has submitted the necessary supplementary funds to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to adopt the emergency legislation during its spring session in March, allowing the money to be released quickly.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image
This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment