Live Auction: March 24 & 25, 2026 - The Peninsula Beverly Hills Online Bidding Opens: February 25, 2026 BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions is proud to announce Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow Lexicon of Style & The Archival Edit. This landmark auction event brings together fashion, furniture, and design objects from the personal collection of Gwyneth Paltrow, presented alongside exceptional archival pieces from the world's most prestigious design houses. Online registration and bidding begin on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026. This two-day event will showcase an unparalleled collection of haute couture, luxury interiors, and lifestyle treasures, each reflecting Paltrow's decades-long influence on contemporary style. "I believe in the quiet beauty of objects that have lived a life before us - in the meaning that gathers over time, and in the way a story can continue when something passes into new hands. With this spirit of nostalgia and renewal, I've curated a selection of pieces from my own life, hoping they'll carry their history forward and take on new meaning for those who receive them," says Gwyneth Paltrow. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Gwyneth Paltrow's property will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a globally recognized nonprofit organization that provides fresh, nourishing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. "I'm deeply honored that a generous portion of the proceeds will benefit this organization and the brave, meaningful work they do," says Paltrow. This marks the first Bold Luxury auction from Julien's Auctions to feature home and furniture pieces. Previously centered exclusively on fashion and celebrity-worn artifacts, the series now expands into luxury interiors, offering collectors a rare opportunity to acquire curated lifestyle objects alongside the one-of-a-kind fashion for which the auction house is known. The evolution underscores a growing demand for lifestyle-led collecting. "Bold Luxury is an invitation to own the cultural markers that bridge high fashion and high-end living. Gwyneth Paltrow defines modern luxury through a lens of elegant and curated design. From the red carpet to the living room, her aesthetic is pure influence," says Julien's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Martin Nolan. "By merging couture with interiors, Julien's is meeting the demand for lifestyle-led collecting where every piece tells a story." Since the mid-1990s, Paltrow's aesthetic has helped shape modern style. Her long-standing affinity for Valentino, Versace, John Galliano for Dior, and Giorgio Armani, paired with her own contemporary vision through the goop brand has cemented her as a present-day style icon. Highlights from the Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow Lexicon of Style & The Archival Edit include:

1999 Academy Award Ralph Lauren Collection Design Sketches (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

2010 Atelier Versace Country Strong Red Carpet Worn Gown (Est. $4,000-$6,000)

2013 Giorgio Armani Privé Iron Man 3 Red Carpet Worn Ensemble (Est. $2,000-$3,000)

1999 Dior by John Galliano Event Worn Gown (Est. $2,000-$3,000)

2015 Academy Award Ralph & Russo Event Worn Gown (Est. $3,000-$4,000)

1999 Gianni Versace Event Worn Ensemble (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Pair of Modern Jean Royere Style Polar Bear Chairs (Est. $6,000-$8,000)

Julian Mayor Lunar Table (Est. $2,000-$4,000) Lindsey Adelman Nine Globe Branching Bubble Chandelier (Est. $8,000-$10,000) Additional Archival Fashion Highlights in the sale include:

Hermes | 2005 35 CM Birkin Clemence Leather Handbag (Est. $15,000-$25,000)

Gucci | 2003 Fall Finale Red Evening Gown (Est. $3,000-$5,000)

Jean Paul Gaultier | 1992 Spring Runway Suspender Dress (Est. $6,000 - $8,000)

Jean Paul Gaultier | 2004 Fall Haute Couture Floor Length Velvet Robe (Est. $4,000 - $6,000)

Marc Jacobs | Fall 2005 Pink Velvet Gown (Est. $500 - $700)

Givenchy | 1998 Spring Runway by Alexander McQueen Two-Piece Ensemble (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Givenchy | 1999 Fall Runway by Alexander McQueen Circuit Suit (Est. $700-$900)

Givenchy | 1999 Spring Runway by Alexander McQueen Sequin Top (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Givenchy | 1996 Fall Runway by John Galliano Matador Hat (Est. $700-$900)

Versace | 2003 Donatella Versace Spring Color-Block Baby Doll Dress (Est. $2,000-$3,000) Gloria Swanson | Louis Vuitton Malle Courier Monogram Trunk (Est. $6,000-$8,000) This two-day auction takes place on March 24 & 25 2026, at 10AM PT live from The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Collectors worldwide can participate online in real time by registering and bidding at: About Julien's Auctions: For the moments that matter. You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there. At Julien's Auctions, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Hollywood legends to fashion icons, our sales celebrate luxury, history, and the stories that define generations. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain - from Los Angeles to the world, we are where originals find their kind. For more info visit: juliensauctions About goop: goop is a lifestyle platform dedicated to exploration, curation, and groundbreaking conversation. From its award-winning beauty and fashion lines to its expansive editorial lens, goop invites women to embrace the process of becoming, and to discover deep joy in the pursuit of pleasure, beauty, and growth in all phases of life. goopBeautydelivers clean, high-performance, and luxurious essentials for skin, hair, and body. GWYN is defined by classics, reimagined for the modern woman-fashion that is effortlessly refined and subtly sophisticated. goopWellness was created to address real needs with science-backed, evidence-based solutions. It includes a sexual wellness collection designed to enhance pleasure, without shame. Gwyneth Paltrow began goop in the fall of 2008 as a weekly newsletter. It has expanded into a beauty, fashion, and food business that's also known for its products, curation, podcast, TV shows, live events, and retail stores. About The Peninsula Beverly Hills: The only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star-rated hotel in Southern California for 26 consecutive years, The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers 195 guest rooms, including 38 suites and 18 private villas, nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of Beverly Hills. The Peninsula Beverly Hills also features The Living Room, where The Peninsula Afternoon Tea is served, The Peninsula Spa and The Roof Garden, a refined resort oasis featuring a swimming pool, private cabanas, and outdoor cocktails and dining. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at the intersection of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, within easy walking distance to Beverly Hills' legendary Rodeo Drive. For more information, please visit peninsula/beverlyhills. For media inquiries, interview requests, or high-resolution images, please contact: Media Contact

