Gallery Portal 11 Presents The Exhibition Of Georgiy Pustoviyt “The Observer”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Georgiy Pustoviyt (January 25, 1941, Kyiv - July 15, 2018, Kyiv) is a Ukrainian sculptor, painter, and graphic artist. He was a representative of a well-known artistic dynasty: the son of Havrylo Pustoviyt and the brother of Serhii Pustoviyt.

He graduated from the Kyiv Art Institute in 1964 (studying under Ivan Makohon and Oleksii Oliinyk). From 1966, he worked as a sculptor at the Painting and Sculpture Combine in Kyiv. Since 1971, he was a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine.

Throughout his career, Georgiy Pustoviyt worked across a wide range of genres and scales - from intimate forms (medals, plaquettes, small-scale sculpture) to large monumental compositions and public monuments. His works are distinguished by a profound sense of form, inner balance and calm, and plastic clarity. The artist sought to reveal the hidden inner strength of the material and to achieve a sense of complete formal resolution. Alongside sculpture, he actively worked in painting and graphic art, creating delicate, contemplative, almost meditative pastels and oil paintings.

Georgiy Pustoviyt participated in numerous plein-air sessions in Dzintari (Lithuania) and Sedniv (Chernihiv Region, Ukraine), as well as in sculpture plein-air symposiums in Ternopil (1990, sculpture Kyivan Rus) and Bortnychi (1998, park sculpture Cossack Mamai).

He worked in the genres of portrait, easel, memorial, and monumental sculpture, medal art, and small-scale sculpture. Since 1966, he regularly participated in international, all-Union, republican, and city exhibitions. In 1977, he was awarded a diploma by the Secretariat of the Board of the Union of Artists of the USSR for the medals North Crimean Irrigation Canal and Water Is Life.

Pustoviyt's works are held in museum and private collections in Ukraine, Canada, and across Europe. His monumental works are installed in cities and towns of Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan. Among his notable memorial projects are commemorative plaques to Mykhailo Hrushevskyi in Kyiv (1991), Vasyl Vyshyvanyi in Vienna (2000), and the monument to Archbishop Luka in Simferopol (1997).

Selected works are preserved in the collections of the National Taras Shevchenko Museum, the National Museum of Literature of Ukraine, the Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Historical and Memorial Museum (to which the artist donated an extensive collection of Hrushevskyi-related memorial works in 1992), as well as the State Historical and Cultural Reserve of the city of Dubno (Rivne Region).

The title of the exhibition,“The Observer,” refers to the artist's unique way of engaging with the world. Georgiy Pustoviyt carefully observed the surrounding reality, filtered it through his own inner experience, and transformed it into artistic forms - restrained, focused, and imbued with profound inner composure and the quiet of contemplation.

The exhibition presents works from different periods of Georgiy Pustoviyt's career - sculpture, graphic art, and painting - revealing the multifaceted nature of his artistic thinking.