Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Techmediabreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Appoints Jamie Maclaurin SVP Of Sports Business, Secures 68% Supermajority Of Veloce


2026-02-25 02:05:05
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) announced that Jamie MacLaurin, co-founder of Veloce Media Group and CEO of Quadrant, was appointed senior vice president of SEGG's sports business as the company secured supermajority control of approximately 68% of Veloce's outstanding equity. SEGG indicated it will extend a global offer to acquire the remaining minority interests to streamline governance and align long-term strategy, with Veloce expected to contribute approximately $20 million in annual revenue beginning in Q1 2026. MacLaurin will continue leading Veloce and Quadrant while identifying broader commercial opportunities across SEGG's sports portfolio, leveraging Quadrant's creator-led motorsport brand co-founded with 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris and Veloce's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, which reported 153% year-over-year revenue growth between 2023 and 2024.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

