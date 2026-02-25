Rockbreaks Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR OTCQB: FCHDF Frankfurt: Y4Y) Receives Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report For Golden Arrow Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR; OTCQB: FCHDF; Frankfurt: Y4Y) announced receipt of an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Golden Arrow Project, completed by RESPEC of Reno, Nevada. The updated report fulfills requirements related to the company's previously announced acquisition of the property and supports advancement of the Golden Arrow Project under applicable Canadian reporting standards.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development of copper, gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates.

Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

About Rocks & Stocks

