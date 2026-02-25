Qatar Museums Secures International Recognition For Three Qatari Heritage Sites On The ICESCO Heritage List

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums has announced the successful inscription of a further three significant Qatari heritage sites on the Heritage List of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), reflecting Qatar's sustained commitment to preserving, promoting, and sharing its rich cultural legacy with regional and international audiences.

The newly inscribed sites, the village of Al Mafjar, the Ain Mohammed Village Site, and Al-Murwab Archaeological Site, mark a significant addition to Qatar's cultural recognition. With these inscriptions, the total number of Qatari sites inscribed on the ICESCO Heritage List now rises to 10, further reinforcing the country's commitment to preserving and celebrating its rich heritage.

Previously recognised sites included Al Zubarah Fort, Al Jassasiya Site, the Old Palace at the National Museum of Qatar, Al Ruwais Mosque, Al Rekayat Fort, Barzan Towers, and Al Khulaifi Heritage House.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi stated,“The inscription of these three sites on the ICESCO Heritage List marks another important milestone in Qatar's cultural journey. It reflects our nation's deep-rooted commitment to safeguarding its heritage and ensuring that future generations remain connected to the historical narratives that shape our identity.”

The successful preparation and submission of the nomination files were carried out by Qatar Museum's specialised teams, including the International and Government Affairs Department and the Architectural Conservation Department. Their coordinated efforts ensured comprehensive documentation and alignment with ICESCO's heritage criteria.

Head of the International and Government Affairs Department at Qatar Museums Dr. Fatema Hassan Al Sulaiti commented,“This successful inscription is the result of extensive collaboration, technical preparation, and strategic coordination. Our teams worked diligently to highlight the 'Outstanding Universal Value' of these sites, ensuring they resonate with the shared history of the Islamic world.”

Director of the Architectural Conservation Department Adel Al Moslamani added,“The recognition of these sites underscores the importance of continued archaeological research, documentation, and conservation efforts. Our priority remains the protection and sustainable management of Qatar's heritage sites to ensure their preservation for generations to come.”

The inscription of the Village of Al Mafjar, Ain Mohammed Village Site, and Al-Murwab Archaeological Site further strengthens Qatar's leading role in safeguarding and advancing cultural heritage preservation across the Islamic world, underscoring the nation's proactive commitment to international collaboration in the recognition, preservation, and promotion of shared heritage.