Achieving LEED Certification At Elanco's New Global Headquarters

MENAFN - 3BL) At Elanco, our commitment to a healthier future extends beyond animal health. It encompasses the health of our planet and our people. We are thrilled to announce that our new global headquarters has achieved LEED Certified status, a testament to our dedication to sustainable design and operation. This significant accomplishment reflects a proactive approach to environmental stewardship, ensuring our workspace is as innovative and forward-thinking as our mission.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. It provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving buildings. There are four levels of certification: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. LEED addresses everything from energy and water use to materials, waste management and indoor environmental quality. Our building project underwent verification and review by Green Building Certification Inc. and received points for satisfying certain credit requirements. Elanco is pleased to have achieved the Certified level.

LEED certification is about more than just a plaque on the wall. It's about a holistic approach to sustainability, considering people, planet, and profit. It ensures that buildings are designed, constructed, and operated to minimize environmental impact while maximizing occupant well-being.

The certification process began at the very inception of the building's design back in 2020. When we decided to pursue certification, we started by collaborating with the design team to determine which credit categories we would target. Energy efficiency was the first discussion; we then branched out to other goals and carried them through with the contractor team. It was a multi-layered decision-making process with owners, architects, engineers, landscape architects, contractors, and consultants such as RATIO, CSO, F.A. Wilhelm, Anova, and GAIA Blueprint all coming together to ensure we met the sustainability goals.

Our new headquarters boasts a range of innovative features that contributed to its LEED certification:

Energy and Atmosphere:



Optimized Energy Performance: One of the most impressive features is the energy recovery wheel system, which is a sustainable AHU component that transfers sensible and/or latent energy between incoming fresh air and outgoing exhaust air, reducing HVAC loads by up to 70-80%. Enhanced Commissioning: An independent commissioning agent verified that our HVAC systems are installed and operating precisely as designed, ensuring optimal performance.

Location and Transportation:



Brownfield Site Redevelopment: Our headquarters is built on a brownfield site, an abandoned area that we are giving new life to. This is what LEED calls a 'high-priority site' for sustainable development. Enhanced Connectivity: This campus, along with elements of connectivity such as a logical public street grid, sidewalks, lighting and greenspaces, set a framework for ongoing connectivity in the downtown Valley Neighborhood. The upcoming Innovator Way bridge across the White River will connect central downtown to the OneHealth Innovation District and the Valley neighborhood. The new bridge includes the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, further integrating our campus into the urban environment and all its important venues. The new Innovator Way bridge includes four large circular rings, a unique feature that will contribute to the skyline.

The sustainable choices made during design and construction translate into significant environmental savings:



Water Efficiency: By selecting lower-flow fixtures for toilets, sinks, urinals, and showers, Elanco's headquarters saves an impressive 542,668 gallons of water every year. That's just over 4/5ths of an Olympic swimming pool, or almost five years of water for one household!

Waste Reduction:



Construction Demolition and Waste: Instead of sending construction waste to landfills, we partnered with a provider to divert and recycle materials. A remarkable 75.9% of construction waste (1300 tons) was diverted from landfills.

Operational Recycling: The building features numerous recycling points throughout, including dedicated battery recycling. Heat Island Reduction: To combat the urban heat island effect, our campus incorporates a reflective roof and uses concrete instead of asphalt in key areas.

We selected the materials for our headquarters with both environmental impact and occupant well-being in mind:



Sustainable Materials: Over 20% of our raw materials were sustainable products, incorporating recycled content and locally sourced materials.

Indoor Environmental Quality: We prioritized low-emitting materials for furnishings, paints, and carpets. These materials produce fewer toxic odors and off-gases, improving indoor air quality for all employees. Thoughtful Material Sourcing: At Elanco, a table represents unity and connection. This belief drove our thoughtful sourcing of communal cafeteria tables in our new building. They were designed and manufactured by Purposeful Designs, an organization dedicated to employing homeless men, putting them on a path to self-sufficiency and a living wage.

Beyond environmental benefits, the sustainable design of our headquarters significantly enhances the daily experience for Elanco employees:



Improved Indoor Air Quality: The use of low-emitting materials directly contributes to a healthier indoor environment.

Natural Lighting and Views: The building's design maximizes natural lighting and offers views of the Indianapolis skyline and Lucas Oil Stadium, fostering a more pleasant and productive workspace. Art and Comfort: Features such as the Water in Dripping, River sculpture, and bronze table sculpture enhance the building's aesthetic appeal and overall sense of well-being.

Elanco's LEED Certified headquarters is more than just a building; it's a living embodiment of our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the well-being of our global community. We are proud to lead by example, creating a workspace that is healthy for our employees and responsible for our planet.