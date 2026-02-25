Amir Hosts Ramadan Iftar For Diplomats At Lusail Palace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted a Ramadan iftar banquet in honor of Their Excellencies the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, Qatar's ambassadors abroad, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event, which took place on Wednesday at Lusail Palace, was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of HH the Amir, and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.



Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, is marked by communal iftar meals at sunset, which often serve as occasions for diplomatic engagement and expressions of goodwill.