Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A Luxury Home At Woodcrest Hills In Simpsonville, South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new luxury home at Woodcrest Hills, a boutique community located in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Only four new homes remain available for sale in this serene Five Forks enclave.





Woodcrest Hills is offering the final selection of quick move-in homes priced from the low $400,000s with move-in dates as early as April 2026. Nestled in an idyllic and natural setting, the community features wooded home sites, open floor plans, and well-appointed kitchens designed to fit every lifestyle.





Located within the highly rated Greenville County School District, Woodcrest Hills is served by Rudolph G. Gordon Elementary and Middle School and the new Fountain Inn High School. The community also offers convenient access to Woodruff Road and the Five Forks area, providing an ideal location for those seeking both tranquility and convenience.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center for Woodcrest Hills is located at 107 Winding Stream Circle in Simpsonville. For more information, call 866-232-1719 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169

